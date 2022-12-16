Strictly Come Dancing pro calls for dance-off to be ‘axed’

Hamza continues to head the betting at 4/9, but Helen is closing the gap and now finds herself at 7/4 in the betting.

As for the final podium spot, the odds suggest it’s Molly (25/1) who’ll finish in third place, with Fleur being the show’s rank outsider at 50/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It looks like we’re in for a two-horse race for the Glitterball Trophy, and while Fleur and Molly are seemingly making up the numbers, it’s the latter who is currently most likely to find herself finishing in third-place.”

Strictly come Dancing: The Final airs Saturday on BBC One at 7.05pm.