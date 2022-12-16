Strictly’s Fleur East emotional over ‘sentimental’ final dance

Fleur and Vito have managed to secure a place in this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing final after wowing the judges and the public over the last few months. The singer has talked candidly before about the loss of her father and how big a fan he was of the BBC competition, which inspired her to give the popular show a go. Reflecting on her choice of dance for the final, she expressed to Express.co.uk why the “special” routine meant a lot to her as Vito dedicated it to her dad.

Former Strictly professional Janette Manrara led a discussion ahead of the highly-anticipated final with each of the couples.

The four pairs will perform three dances on Saturday: one they have selected themselves from their previous routines, one picked by the judges and finally a show dance.

Chatting to Fleur about the dance she will be repeating, Janette commented: “Your couple’s choice. The only perfect-scoring dance of the series, and you’re doing it in the final again.

