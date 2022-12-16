Taxi driver sleeping in his cab after life terrorised by masked





A taxi driver is sleeping in his car in sub-zero temperatures out of fear of a masked vandal who has terrorised him in his home for years. Photographs show the damage done to Haileab Tesfay’s council property, including a smashed window and his letterbox with the word “MOVE” carved into it.

The handle on his front door was also removed, and his electricity and gas metres were vandalised at the address in Kingstanding, Birmingham. A haunting image of the suspected perpetrator with their face covered was caught on CCTV before the camera itself was broken. Police are aware of the incidents and a member of the council’s housing team has discussed Mr Tesfay’s options, including alternative and temporary accommodation. But the man is now too nervous to sleep inside the one-bedroom property. “I didn’t know harassment in Birmingham until I moved to Kingstanding. They broke my door, smashed my window, smashed my gas and electric, and my car,” he told Birmingham Live.

The cabbie, who pays £500 a month to Birmingham City Council, says he has been targeted ever since moving there in 2019. Prior to this, Mr Tesfay lived in shared accommodation in the Aston area of the city, where he says he didn’t experience these issues. The man said: “I think about it all the time, when I go to sleep, when I’m in the shower. “I haven’t had any confidence, it’s a difficult life for me, I just want a solution. My union [ACORN] is helping me now, I have a little bit more confidence but I just want a solution.” Mr Tesfay joined the tenant’s union ACORN Birmingham and with other members he visited his local councillor, Barbara Dring (Labour), at her most recent surgery where she committed to helping him. However, since then the council initially wrote to Mr Tesfay to say his request to be rehoused could not be met because his circumstances did not prove “an exceptional need to move”.

ACORN members demonstrated with Mr Tesfay outside Birmingham City Council house prior to a cabinet meeting on Monday. Matthew Bowler, member-defence coordinator at ACORN Birmingham said: “After three years of incidents, Haileab no longer feels safe enough to live in the property, surviving mostly by sleeping in their car in freezing conditions. “Haileab has continued to pay rent to the council through fear of losing their right to a home. We demand the council takes immediate action to rehouse Haileab and provide compensation.”

A Birmingham City Council spokesperson said: “We are sorry that the tenant has had to sleep in their car due to their property being attacked. “Any suspected racially motivated attacks should be reported to the police. Complaints about the police should be directed to the Independent Office for Police Conduct. “A housing officer has been in contact with the tenant to discuss options including alternative and temporary accommodation in line with our allocation policy.” A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We are aware of these matters, the last of which was reported to us in September this year, and we will be investigating any new reports of incidents we receive.”