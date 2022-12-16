The 12 Articles You Couldn’t Get Enough Of In 2022

This article originally appeared on Yoga Journal

You, dear readers, are a diverse crowd. You turn to yoga to strengthen and stretch, to challenge and calm, to remind yourself of your potential in some moments and your patience in others, and to escape from your life situation or find ease in it. Some of you even aspire to enlightenment. (Uh, we’re still working on that last one).

Your varied personalities and approaches to the practice are pretty apparent in the articles you read and shared during the last twelve months. At a glance, it seems you’re an achy, stressed-out, kind, and curious lot who love the Beatles. You’re also in reformation, education, and meditation, and the answers you seek veer from the practical to the aspirational.

The thread throughout these varied topics is self-awareness–in all its many shapes and forms. These interests reiterate what so many of us appreciate about the practice of yoga, which is that it pretty much meets you wherever you are and whatever your situation.

12 most-read articles on Yoga Journal in 2022

(Photo: Andrew Clark)

Nothing happens in isolation. Quantum physics explains this. Yoga embodies this. This means that when you complain about those achingly tight hamstrings, you need to ask if you’re also stretching hip flexors. These stretches show you how.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The line from this article that surprised our editors most? “According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, nearly half of adults have hypertension, yet many people don’t even know they have it.” Yoga can help. Here’s how–and the science behind it.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The subtle and unexpected physical and emotional cues that one teacher reads as students settle onto their mats.

(Photo: Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for Laureus)

When a German tabloid reported that the three-time Wimbledon champion was leading others in “a special type of yoga and meditation” at Huntercombe Prison, we became curious about the thread between the mental tenacity demanded by the tennis circuit and offered by yoga.

Story continues

(Photo: Ty Milford)

Our instinct, when we experience breathtakingly intense lower back pain, is typically to remain still or pretend we can go about everyday life as usual. These are literally the worst things you can do. Here’s what you need to try instead.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Rock stars love yoga, too. Including octogenarian ones who are former members of the Beatles.

(Photo: Andrew Clark; Clothing: Calia)

If you care to walk, run, hike, bike, ski, practice yoga, or otherwise fully engage with life, you need strong legs.

(Photo: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels)

What happens when writing and meditation merge?

(Photo: Ty Milford)

Able to move a little without grimacing? Good. These moves will help escort you all the way back to your usual self.

(Photo: Getty Images)

No more being frustrated by your studio’s limited class schedule or not knowing whose class to livestream.

(Photo: Andrew Clark; Clothing: Calia)

Sometimes all it takes is a single uncommon cue to help you (or your students) truly settle into the magic of this trending restorative pose.

(Photo: Renee Choi)

Step away from your computer. And then turn to these stretches.

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today.