The Amazing Maurice review – Handsome family animation and funny

We’re somewhere in medieval Europe where a talking con-artist cat called Maurice, voiced by Hugh Laurie, is cashing in on the bubonic plague with the help of a pack of enchanted rats and a gormless lad called Keith (Himesh Patel).

After his rodent pals run loudly through a village, ginger swindler Maurice pops up offering to bring in the Pied Piper – for a hefty fee.

The jingle of gold coins is the cue for a flute-playing, hoodie-wearing Keith to appear. He then showily leads the rats to a spot where they can regroup and plan their next grift.

It’s all going rather well until Maurice and his gang come unstuck in a village called Furry Bottom.

The voice cast is littered with British stars. David Thewlis plays a mysterious villain, Rob Brydon is the real Pied Piper, David Tennant and Gemma Arterton are amusing rats, and Hugh Bonneville is a bumbling mayor.

Peter Serafinowicz has a brief cameo voicing Death who appears whenever Maurice loses one of his nine lives.