The Best Movies Of The Year, According To Metacritic

The past year was a great year for movies. Between major releases on streaming and digital services, along with all those theatrical releases, it can be exceptionally difficult to keep up with every movie released in 2022, and making that even more difficult, how are you supposed to keep up with every good movie released this year? There were well over 400 feature-length movies released in 2022, but what did critics like the most?

In 2021, there were 925 movies released, according to Movie Insider, and this includes streaming and direct-to-video. Meanwhile, Statista claims 403 movies were released theatrically in the US and Canada in 2021. It’s a lot to keep track of, even if that amount is an anomaly (it’s not) we can be certain that hundreds and hundreds of movies are released each year.

However, it is a lot easier to figure out what critics find to be the best. Over on GameSpot’s sister site Metacritic, they have rankings for every movie, based on critical reviews and the scores said critics give the movies. And because of this system, we can figure out what critics found to be the top 10 movies of 2022.

Let’s check out some of the best critically reviewed movies of 2022, and we’ll keep updating this list throughout the year, as it is sure to change. And speaking of movies, why not check out the worst movies of 2022, ranked by Metacritic? And of course, keep in mind that we’re only four months into the year, these lists are all very much subject to change as time marches on.