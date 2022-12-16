The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix Today: December 16, 2022

This week marks a busy one for Netflix
So let’s take a look at the best of what was added to Netflix today. In addition to that, at the bottom of the article you can find a full list of every new program that came to Netflix this past week.
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
A renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships and the folly of his memories.
The Recruit: Season 1
A fledgling CIA lawyer gets caught up in a dangerous game of international politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her relationship with the agency unless they clear her name.
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
During a sightseeing trip to a remote island, 47 tourists and guides are trapped by a volcanic eruption off the coast of New Zealand in 2019. Minute-by-minute footage and personal accounts give testimony to the tragedy that will claim 22 lives.
Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator: Season 1
A predator’s murderous pursuit of women sends a police force on a wild hunt, while a state reels in horror.
Paradise PD: Season 4
This animated series geared toward adults follows a police department that doesn’t do a great job of protecting the backwater, small town where it is located. The officers on the force are bad — not in the sense of being no-nonsense or cool, but bad in the sense of doing a poor job of policing the town.
Every new movie and show added to Netflix this week
- Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 – Part 2 (December 10)
- Prisoners (December 10)
- My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (December 12)
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure: Season 1 (December 13)
- Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 (December 13)
- Single’s Inferno: Season 2 (December 13)
- Tom Papa: What a Day! (December 13)
- Blood Ties (Las Villamizar): Season 1 (December 14)
- Don’t Pick Up The Phone: Season 1 (December 14)
- Glitter: Season 1 (December 14)
- I Believe in Santa (December 14)
- Kangaroo Valley (December 14)
- Bebefinn: Season 1 (December 15)
- Critical Thinking (December 15)
- Code Name: Tiranga (December 15)
- Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 (December 15)
- Sonic Prime: Season 1 (December 15)
- The Big 4 (December 15)
- The Hills: Seasons 1-2 (December 15)
- Violet Evergarden: Recollections (December 15)
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery (December 15)
- Would You Like A Cup of Coffee?: Season 1 (December 15)
- A Storm for Christmas: Limited Series (December 16)
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (December 16)
- Beast of Bangalore: Indian Predator: Season 1 (December 16)
- Cook at all Costs: Season 1 (December 16)
- Dance Monsters: Season 1 (December 16)
- Far From Home: Season 1 (December 16)
- How to Ruin Christmas: Season 3 (December 16)
- Paradise PD: Season 4 (December 16)
- Private Lesson (December 16)
- Summer Job: Season 1 (December 16)
- The Recruit: Season 1 (December 16)
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (December 16)
