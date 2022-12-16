The Best Stand-Up Comedian Performances in Movies, Ranked

Comedy is a genre that celebrates and subverts expectations. The volatile nature of humor, with its specificity and unpredictability, makes laughter hard to keep to itself. Asking “what’s funny?” is like asking “what’s tasty?” Despite some people lacking a sense of humor, comedy resides in the school of thought that for every person, there is a joke that resonates with them. Laughter is a nuanced emotion; it hides and highlights sadness and joy, strife and triumph, tragedy and comedy, equally.





Comedians think on their feet. They take a line for a walk and see where the punchline in the sand is. Once they know where that line is drawn, they know when to step across it and into new territory. The raconteurs spark thoughtful and entertaining rhetoric that goes beyond performance. They imbue audiences with a touch of the inevitable truths of life. With some restraint from being a complete cutup, these performances show a depth that transcends the label of comedian.

10/10 Mike Myers – Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

After Mike Myers head-banged and sang along to “Bohemian Rhapsody” in Wayne’s World, it was fated irony and comedy to see him dismiss Queen in their biopic. His character, Ray Foster, is a fictional executive for the music label EMI, based on EMI chief Roy Featherstone. The conflict in the film was the self-titled song being too long for a single, but Featherstone enjoyed Queen’s music and released “Bohemian Rhapsody” as their lead single. In the film, Queen walked out on the executive when in reality the band worked with EMI for their entire career. Myers played a convincing skeptic and dismissive businessman for comedic and dramatic effect.

9/10 Bill Burr – The King of Staten Island (2020)

The contrarian comedian Bill Burr uses his anger to play a firefighter and pseudo father figure for the high school dropout Scott Carlin (Pete Davidson). He attempts to give Scott direction after learning that he gave his own son a tattoo. Burr’s rage is warranted as it bleeds over from his childhood into each scene. The tough love also shines through in his performance.

8/10 Don Rickles – Casino (1995)

Mr. Warmth brings a disarming charm to the floor of his casino. As casino manager Billy Sherbert, Don Rickles doesn’t throw any quips your way, but he does sweet talk you into submission. A seasoned professional, Rickles brings the same level of attitude he would have on The Tonight Show. He is a consummate classic presence among the Mafia-ran Las Vegas casinos from the late ’60s through the early ’80s.

7/10 Steve Martin – Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987)

Steve Martin plays the straight man well in this Thanksgiving, road trip film. He is jaded advertising executive Neal Page, whose travel plans constantly get changed, delayed, and cumbersome. He runs into shower curtain ring salesman and chatterbox Del Griffith (John Candy) at the airport who initially took his cab ride. The two find themselves traveling together until a frustrated, nomadic Neal curses out a front desk agent. Martin has sincere and gritting moments made all the better alongside the lovable oaf of Candy’s character.

6/10 Rodney Dangerfield – Back to School (1986)

Rodney Dangerfield learns his lesson and teaches life lessons in this generational comedy drama. Dangerfield goes to college with his son, who plans to drop out to prove that he can work for and earn a traditional education. Being a successful businessman in the film, Dangerfield buys his way to success, creating controversy for the student body and school staff. Along the way, he understands the moral of the story: he can’t buy an education or happiness.

5/10 Charlie Chaplin – The Great Dictator (1940)

In his first film with sound, Charlie Chaplin delivers one of cinema’s most famous speeches. He satirized Adolf Hitler, rebuked fascism, condemned prejudice, and poetically and ironically impassioned his listeners to help, not hurt, each other. A powerful demonstration of writing and acting allowed Chaplin to play the silenced minority (Jewish barber) and the brutally haranguing yet honest dictator (Adenoid Hynkel).

4/10 Will Ferrell – Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

Will Ferrell is known for his oddball roles and over-the-top commitment to his characters, like in Elf and The Other Guys. His deadpan, ditzy, rage-fueled sense of humor are switches you can’t turn off. When it comes to drama, Ferrell has a modest and unassuming delivery. In Stranger Than Fiction, he plays a fictional character who realizes his author will kill him off. By breaking the fourth wall, he confronts his creator with an existential climax that celebrates life’s ordinary comings and goings. Ferrell’s subtle desperation and endearing despair is unexpected from the funnyman. Another serious role of his to see is Everything Must Go where he loses his job and wife, forcing him to sell his possessions.

3/10 Jim Carrey – The Truman Show (1998)

The Truman Show warned us of the dangers of reality TV and treating moving media or social media as reality. Jim Carrey subverts the temptation to fall into character by wanting more outside himself and his cookie cutter surroundings. Its social science fiction shows how people build their identities around characters, masks, and escapism to the detriment of who they are without them.

2/10 George Carlin – Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Any spoken word from George Carlin was measured like music. He cared about his performances as they made you laugh once and think twice. The severity, sincerity, and silly delivery of his roles are all comically subtle and dramatically poignant. Carlin plays Rufus a citizen from a utopian society built on the music and philosophy of Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) in the year 2688. Carlin always spoke with posterity in mind as he critiqued the present moment. His characters in Dogma, Scary Movie 3, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back are no different.

1/10 Robin Williams – Good Will Hunting (1997)

The most unbridled genius on a comedy stage with the most sensitive soul, Robin Williams was lightning, thunder, and rain in the entertainment world. Hewore his heart on his sleeve and his philosophy in his shoes. Countless performances prove Williams range of emotion and intellect, but his down-to-earth act as Dr. Sean Maguire gets to the truth like no other.