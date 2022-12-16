The Coniston Hotel – the ultimate Yorkshire spa break

For a more formal dining setting, head to The View, which offers leisurely lunches, afternoon tea, dinner, and for hotel guests, breakfast. Using produce local to the hotel, the dinner menu has something to every person’s taste. The waiting staff were very attentive, offering buckets full of Yorkshire charm, and the curried monkfish bon bons, steak, and blackberry and jasmine tea cheesecake come highly recommended.

One of the hotel’s biggest redevelopments over the last couple of years has been the Nàdarra Spa, which has been brilliantly designed to take full advantage of the surroundings. As well as a fitness suite and the offer of classes and personal training, there’s a 15 metre indoor swimming pool, a “thermal suite” including a Finnish sauna, Himalayan salt sauna, aromatherapy steam room, infrared sauna, ice fountain and jacuzzi, relaxation areas, treatment rooms including a “couples treatment suite”, and Blossom Kitchen, which offers Asian-inspired cuisine and afternoon tea.