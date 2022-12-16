Categories
The essential Alison Krauss playlist

With a storied career in country and bluegrass, Alison Krauss is one of the most lauded music artists. Her stunningly clear vocals and stellar fiddling have earned her armfuls of Grammy and CMA Awards, plus the adoration of millions of fans all over the globe.

Flip through the gallery below for 15 essential Alison Krauss songs, from bluegrass standards like “Two Highways” to the beloved “When You Say Nothing At All.” 

 

“When You Say Nothing At All”

KMazur/WireImage

This song, first recorded by the late Keith Whitley in 1988, quickly became Alison Krauss’ signature tune after her recording of “When You Say Nothing At All” was released in 1995 on a Whitley tribute album. 

 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Alison Krauss teamed up with legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant in 2008 for Raising Sand, an album that earned a great deal of critical acclaim. “Gone Gone Gone,” written by the Everly Brothers, gets a modern update and haunting harmonies when these two voices combine. 

 

“Ghost In This House”

Felix Kunze/Redferns via Getty Images

Originally released by Shenandoah in 1990, Alison Krauss put her own gorgeous spin on “Ghost in This House” in 1999. 

 

“Let Me Touch You For A While”

M. Caulfield/WireImage for Lifetime Television LA

For those who haven’t had the pleasure of seeing Alison Krauss perform live, the version of “Let Me Touch You For A While” alongside Union Station on her 2002 Live album is not to be missed. 

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

Appearing first on the Beatles’s “White Album,” Alison Krauss’s version of the song gets a ton of bluegrass twang thanks to the guitar and banjo picking on the recording. It’s a perfect pairing with her delicate, angelic vocals. 

 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The lead single from her album New Favorite, “The Lucky One” earned Krauss a Grammy Award for Best Country Song and Best Country Song by a Duo or Group in 2003. 

 

“Whiskey Lullaby”

M. Caulfield/WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

This duet with Brad Paisley was a critical and commercial success, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard country chart. It’s since become a cult favorite and earned a double-platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. 

 

“Please Read The Letter”

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NPCA

Robert Plant first recorded “Please Read The Letter” with his Led Zeppelin bandmate Jimmy Page in the ’90s but teamed up with Krauss for an especially emotional version of the song for 2008’s acclaimed Raising Sand.

 

“Gentle On My Mind”

Erika Goldring/WireImage

Alison Krauss’ catalog is packed with excellent covers, and her take on this John Hartford favorite is among the best. It appears on her acclaimed 2017 album Windy City.

 

“Baby Now That I’ve Found You”

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Alison Krauss won a Grammy in 1996 for “Baby Now That I’ve Found You,” the title track of her 1995 collection focused on the early years of her career. 

 

David Redfern/Redferns

Alison Krauss’s sound has always been rooted in bluegrass, and “Two Highways” is one of her best efforts in that genre. It’s the title track of her 1989 album and her first with backing band Union Station. 

 

“Down In The River to Pray”

Paul Marotta/Getty Images

This decades-old African-American spiritual earned new popularity in 2000 when Alison Krauss’ hauntingly enticing version of the song appeared in the Coen brothers’ film O Brother, Where Art Thou.

 

“Your Long Journey”

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Krauss harmonizes beautifully with Robert Plant on “Your Long Journey,” a simple (and sad) song that somehow perfectly combines her bluegrass sound with his rock n’ roll vibe. 

 

“Every Time You Say Goodbye”

Ragnar Singsaas/Redferns via Getty Images

The 1992 album from Alison Krauss and Union Station is packed with excellent songs, but its title track, “Every Time You Say Goodbye,” remains a fan favorite. 

 

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

For all of us who grew up watching Disney’s Dumbo, listening to Alison Krauss sing this delicate lullaby felt like total nostalgia on the 1996 compilation album The Best of Country Sing the Best of Disney. The recording even earned Krauss a Grammy nomination. 

