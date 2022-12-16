The John Lennon Quote That Dubbed the Beatles a Group of ‘Cheeky

Aside from their music and their fan base, The Beatles were known for being “cheeky” lads. Lennon even made a joke in front of members of the royal family. Here’s what his ex-wife, Cynthia Lennon, said about the moment during her 2005 memoir, John.

John Lennon was a founding member of the Beatles

Songwriter John Lennon (1940 – 1980) of the Beatles plays the guitar in a hotel room in Paris | Harry Benson/Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

They might’ve been young and scrappy, but this rock band sparked “Beatlemania” and became of the first British rock groups to find success in America. John Lennon appeared as a founding member of the Beatles, performing with Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr.

He was part of the songwriting duo “McCartney-Lennon,” co-writing several hits for the Beatles. That includes “Let It Be,” “In My Life,” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” Lennon even recorded and released music as a solo artist.

John Lennon’s quote from the Beatles’ ‘Royal Variety Performance’ — ‘just rattle your jewelry’

After releasing chart-topping singles and hosting concerts across the United Kingdom, The Beatles appeared in the Royal Variety Performance, performing “Twist and Shout.” The Queen Mother, Princess Margaret, and Lord Snowdon were in attendance.

“That was the evening when John famously said, ‘The ones in the cheap seats clap your hands; the rest of you just rattle your jewelry,’” Cynthia Lennon wrote in her memoir John. “The joke was on every front page the next day and confirmed the Beatles’ image as a group of cheeky but lovable lads.”

This wouldn’t be Lennon’s only “cheeky” moment with the rock band, as he was asked to write the band’s origin story for a local news outlet. The blurb turned into a “crazy” fairytale and led Lennon to write more for the paper.

“It began, ‘Once upon a time there were three little boys called John, George, and Paul, by name christened. They decided to get together because they were the getting-together type. When they were together, they wondered what for after all, what for? So all of a sudden they all grew guitars and formed a noise,’” Lennon recalled for the same memoir.

Lennon became a published author with Skywriting By Word of Mouth, with his second wife, Yoko Ono, detailing notes that he would leave for people in his inner circle. Of course, Lennon’s best-known writing was with the Beatles.

Some Beatles members were knighted — including Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

In 1997, McCartney was the first member of the rock band to be knighted, earning the title “Sir” for “services to music.” The Duke of Cambridge bestowed Ringo Starr with the honor in 2018, with the drummer becoming Sir Richard Starkey.

With Harrison and Lennon dying in 2001 and 1980, respectively, neither received the title from the British monarchy. Still, both received recognition within the music community, receiving several Grammy Awards.