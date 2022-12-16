The Nutcracker and the Magic Flute review

This duff, dubbed Russian animation has pirouetted past the anti-Putin boycotts to annex over 100 UK screens.

Those of us corrupted by decadent Western cinema may find its heroine a bit old-fashioned.

In sharp contrast to the feisty female leads in recent Disney films, insipid ballet dancer Marie (voiced by Alyson Leigh Rosenfeld) is happy to leave the heroics to a dashing prince.

Said royal begins the film in the form of a tiny toy soldier you may recognise from Tchaikovsky’s ballet.

When a distraught Marie faces financial ruin and marriage to a wealthy cad, she wishes for the carefree life she had as child.

After a forgettable song, magical lights twinkle, her old toys come alive and she shrinks to the size of a doll.