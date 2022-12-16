The Recruit season 2: Will there be a second season on Netflix?

The Recruit season 2 is on everyone’s mind after that massive season 1 finale twist. Will Netflix renew it, or will it become yet another one-and-done?

It’s too early for Netflix to give us a cancellation or renewal yet. For perspective, Wednesday is one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year, and the service still hasn’t officially given the show a second season order. Then there are some series released months prior that are still in limbo, like In From the Cold, Mo, and Farzar.

In short, Netflix can renew things as quickly as within a few weeks, or it can take months to decide. But below, we’ll look into The Recruit‘s odds and what we know about the show thus far.

The Recruit season 2 renewal status

At the time of writing this article, Netflix has not canceled or renewed The Recruit. We probably won’t find out if the series will return until some point in 2023, hopefully within the first few months. If I had to guess, I’d say we should know by at least March 2023.

As for The Recruit’s renewal odds, it’s too early to predict. We should have a better idea of the show’s chances by the end of the month when we can see how many hours the show has accumulated. But viewing hours aren’t everything. Netflix also looks closely at completion rates, so how many people actually watched the season to the end?

When could The Recruit season 2 come out? (if it’s renewed)

If The Recruit does get renewed for a second season, we probably won’t see it return until 2024, as it generally takes more than a year for Netflix shows to release new seasons. However, it’s possible it could return at the end of 2023, eying another December date, because it’s not a show that requires a lot of heavy VFX work.

Stay tuned to Netflix Life for additional details on The Recruit and any updates on the show’s future!

The Recruit season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.