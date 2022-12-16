‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ (Netflix): Cast, Trailer, Release

Netflix is going to reveal the history of the world of The Witcher with its new series. The Witcher: Blood Origin. The show is a prequel to the highly popular Henry Cavill-led show based on the similarly popular book series and video games. The new series will show events that happened in the Continent before humans and monsters arrived.

“The Witcher: Blood Origin” Netflix

The Witcher: Blood Origin will release on Netflix on Dec. 25, 2022. All four episodes will be released on the same day.

Who is in The Witcher: Blood Origin cast?

The Witcher: Blood Origin cast includes:

Michelle Yeoh as Scian

Michelle Yeoh as Scian in “The Witcher: Blood Origin” on Netflix Netflix

Michelle Yeoh stars as Scian, a sword elf and nomad. In an interview with IGN, Yeoh said, “I was already a big fan of The Witcher series because I love this world of fantasy and science fiction and monsters and the ability to do magic and all that.”

Sophia Brown as Éile

Sophia Brown as Éile in “The Witcher: Blood Origin” Netflix

Sophia Brown plays a member of the Queen’s guard who gives up her duties to become a musician named Éile.

“I liked the fact that, even though there was a lot of fighting and there was a lot of toughness to the character, I brought a softness to her that was crucial to the world, to her, and to the people that she interacts with,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall in “The Witcher: Blood Origin” on Netflix Netflix

Laurence O’Fuarain plays Fjall, a warrior seeking vengeance. The actor described the world the show takes place in during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, saying, “I think once the society gets to its peak, greed creeps in and cracks form.”

Other castmembers include Zach Wyatt, Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Lizzie Annis, Tomisin Ajani, Minnie Driver and more.

Is Henry Cavill in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in “The Witcher” on Netflix Netflix

Henry Cavill will not appear in The Witcher: Blood Origin. The series is a prequel to The Witcher and is set over 1,000 years prior.

How can I watch The Witcher: Blood Origin?

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be available on Netflix. Since it is a Netflix original series, it will likely not appear on other streaming services, although it may be released to home video.

What is The Witcher: Blood Origin about?

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set over 1,000 years prior to the events of The Witcher. It tells the story of seven outcasts who must work together to stop a danger to the elf world.

Is there a The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer?

Netflix released a teaser trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin in November 2022. The teaser shows various characters fighting enemies while another character sings a song.

Netflix released a full trailer in early December which establishes that the events of the series take place during the elven golden era before the arrival of humans and monsters.

