This Gorgeous Gaming Book Would Be A Great Gift This Holiday

If you’re looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, this hardcover coffee table book featuring glossy photos of consoles spanning from Atari to Xbox is discounted right now. The Game Console 2.0 is currently $20.79, roughly 50% off the original $40 price.

The listing is $26, but there’s a coupon box you can click to get another $5.20 off. The discount will be applied at checkout.

The Game Console 2.0 is 264 pages covers five decades of consoles and contextualizes the consoles within the history of game development. Photos of the consoles also offer a look at what’s under the hood, circuits and all–a treat for gamers who typically don’t take apart their expensive machines. The book features recent consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as rare finds like the Unisonic Champion 2711.

The Game Console 2.0 is a second edition and contains 50 more consoles than the 2018 first edition.

