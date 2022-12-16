“This Is Not Call of Duty. Focus on What You Know…” – Call of

The brand new Call of Duty installments in Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 have succeeded in swaying most of the gaming lovers ever since they were launched more than a month ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
However, it seems like the two titles, especially Warzone 2, is going through some tough situation right now. That’s because of a recently released mid-season update that was rolled out to offer great content to Call of Duty players. But many of them are not happy with the end result, especially with the newly introduced mode in the battle royale, which looks like an exact copy of Rocket League.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Call of Duty fans are disappointed with the Warzone Cup mode
Activision recently revealed the mid-season update in Season 1 Reloaded. It boasted of numerous perks for the fans, including a free Multiplayer weekend to enjoy Modern Warfare II. When it comes to Warzone 2, the developers decided to offer a unique football mode, which is almost inspired by the popular Rocket League title from Psyonix.
In Rocket League, players get to experience a vehicular football game. It features two teams trying to score goals with the help of rocket-powered cars. Now coming back to Call of Duty Warzone 2, it seems like the Warzone Cup is nearly identical to Rocket League. Operators ride action vehicles, as they try to hit a giant ball into their opponent’s net. This limited time mode will be available till December 23rd.
DIVE DEEPER
One can say that the idea behind revealing the Warzone Cup was perhaps due to the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Well, that makes total sense, to celebrate the tournament in this fashion. However, Call of Duty fans are not happy with this Winter gift at all. In fact, they even called out the devs for copy-pasting Rocket League and moving away from the main objective of the action franchise.
“This is not call of duty. Focus on what you know and what you use to be good at. Quit using copy-paste from other games,” wrote one frustrated user on Twitter.
This is not call of duty. Focus on what you know and what you use to be good at. Quit using copy-paste from other games.
— Tril3 (@Tril36) December 15, 2022
More modes we didn’t want for a broken game. Do better. Be better.
— Jason (@wtfscrigface) December 15, 2022
Tell everyone you don’t know what you’re doing without telling everyone you don’t know what you’re doing. What a waste of dev time
— SuperAC (@SuperAidi) December 15, 2022
of all the things you people could add, this is what you gave us. CALL OF DOOKIE IS WHAT the game should be called at this point not CALL OF DUTY. This game is so terrible it’s a meme at this point that’ the only thing it is cause it isn’t a good fun game that’s 4 sure
— GREG BALL (@GBALL321) December 16, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
CoD fans: Can you guys fix the dozens of bugs and glitches in the game? CoD Devs: Nah, but you can play the dollar general rocket league now lol
— Mr_Panda969 (@Mr_Panda969) December 15, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Call of Duty Warzone 2 is now available as a free-to-play installment. It can be downloaded on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. What are your thoughts on the Warzone Cup? Have you tried it or not? Let us know in the comments down below.
WATCH THIS STORY: Top 5 Call of Duty Games of All Time