Three anti-ageing hairstyles for grey hair that make you look you

Bob with side bangs

A bob is a classic cut that never goes out of style, but add a side bang to frame the face while adding a soft touch.

The foundation for a bob can be taken in any direction; if you want less hair, fuller-looking hair, volume or texture, all these things can be achieved. It’s best to ask your stylist what type of bob would be best suited for you.

Stylists also suggest finishing with a glossing polish to add definition to layers and add texture to the front and back.

If you’re looking to make your hair appear thicker – women’s hair thins as they age – so a layered bob is a “smart choice”.

Medium layers add fullness and body to fine hair, but thin hair should be trimmed every three weeks because even a little longer will weigh it down, experts say.