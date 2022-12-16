Three dead as Putin launches 76 missiles at energy infrastructure

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war would not continue if Vladimir Putin died
Three people are dead after Russia launched more than 70 missiles against energy infrastructure targets, Ukraine officials said.
Many people headed for shelters during the morning rush hour to take cover from the latest big attack on vital infrastructure since October, which a Kyiv official described as one of the largest missile barrages since Russia invaded in February.
Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv is now without power, water and heating following the shelling. At least 60 missile strikes swept the country on Friday morning.
It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least the third time, being driven to a garage just north west of Moscow.
“A missile regiment in the Tver Region in the Bologoye formation has entered combat duty with a road-mobile Yars system,” Russia’s Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev told broadcaster Zvezda according to the Tass news agency.
A Yars missile can be launced in seven minutes, with a 7,500-mile range so it could reach both the UK and US.
Ukraine’s first lady speaks out after shelling
Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska has spoken out after Russia’s massive missile attack on Ukraine this morning.
She tweeted: “Friday began with massive ru–shelling of the entire . No electricity and water due to infrastructure damage in some cities.
“In Kryvyi Rih, missile hit residential building – 2 people died, 3 children injured. Ukraine is clenching its fists, but it is holding on and will win.”
Lucy Skoulding16 December 2022 16:30
Missile attacks ‘one of largest barrages since war began’
Russia rained down scores of missiles on Ukraine’s power grid on Friday, killing at least three people, damaging nine energy facilities and forcing Kyiv to introduce emergency blackouts across the country as winter bites.
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, reported “colossal” damage, threatening to leave many people without heating in freezing winter temperatures. The governor of the central region of Dnipropetrovsk reported “serious damage”.
Air defences took out 60 out of 76 incoming missiles fired at critical infrastructure, Ukraine’s top general said. Moscow deliberately tried to distract the air defences by flying warplanes near Ukraine, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said.
“They want to destroy us, and make us slaves. But we will not surrender. We will endure,” said Lidiya Vasilieva, 53, as she headed for shelter at a Kyiv railway station. “I want the war over and soon. But I am ready to wait as long as needed.”
Three people were killed in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, authorities said, and a fourth died in a fire in the southern Kherson region after an apartment block was hit by shelling before the missile strike.
The attack in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s hometown, also wounded at least 13 people, including four small children, a senior official said.
Sam Rkaina16 December 2022 16:28
Fifa reportedly rebuffs request to share message of world peace from Zelensky
Fifa has reportedly refused a request from Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to share a message of world peace at the World Cup final on Sunday.
A source reportedly told CNN that Fifa refused Zelenskiy’s request to appear on a video link to fans in the stadium in Qatar as France face Argentina in the final.
The source told CNN: “We thought Fifa wanted to use its platform for the greater good.”
Sam Rkaina16 December 2022 16:10
Ukraine’s state energy operator says restoring power will take longer than previously
Ukrenergo, Ukraine’s state energy operator, said it will take longer to repair the national grid and restore power across the country than it has done after previous attacks.
It will prioritise “critical infrastructure facilities” such as hospitals, water facilities, heat supplies and sewage treatment plants.
Ukrenergo said in a statement: “Considering this is already the ninth wave of missile strikes on energy facilities, the restoration of power supply may take longer than before.”
Lucy Skoulding16 December 2022 15:40
Head of European Commission welcomes more sanctions against Russia
EU leaders agreed to provide 18 billion euros to Ukraine next year, as well as a new package of sanctions against Russia.
Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, has welcomed the move.
She tweeted: “I welcome the agreement on the 9th sanctions package against Russia. It focuses on tech, finance and media to push the Russian economy and war machine further off the rails.
“It sanctions almost 200 individuals and entities involved in attacks on civilians & kidnapping children.”
Lucy Skoulding16 December 2022 15:18
Kharkiv without power, heating and water after Russian shelling
The second biggest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, has no power, water or heating following Russia’s missile strikes this morning.
Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov said: “There is colossal damage to infrastructure, primarily the energy system. I ask you to be patient with what is happening now. I know that in your houses there is no light, no heating, no water supply.”
Three strikes have been reported on critical infrastructure in the city.
Lucy Skoulding16 December 2022 14:41
Ukrainian campaigner describes impact of energy blackouts
A campaigner in Ukraine has described the impact of the electricity blackouts in Ukraine.
They described how it meant her grandma, suffering with pneumonia, had issues with getting oxygen due to the blackout.
They tweeted: “Today I’ve experienced missiles attack from Russia in Zhytomyr region hospital. Suddenly electricity disappeared, my 88 years old grandma with pneumonia had problems with getting oxygen. The hospital doesn’t have a generator yet. I went to the drug store to buy some medicines…”
Lucy Skoulding16 December 2022 13:50
The sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor who can provide accommodation for at least six months.
The percentage of adults who said soaring prices impacted their ability to provide support on the scheme “very much” has doubled in five months, with 18 per cent reporting difficulty compared to nine per cent in July.
Lucy Skoulding16 December 2022 13:20
70 shells fired at energy facilities
Russia has been accused of carrying out massive attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian state-owned energy company Ukrenergo has accused Russia of firing approximately ‘70 rockets’ at energy infrastructure across the country.
It says it’s caused an increased electricity shortage, which was already “significant” before this attack.
As this is now the ninth attack in this vain. restoring supplies could take even longer than before.
The attack has been described as “massive” on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Lucy Skoulding16 December 2022 12:47
Dozens of missiles fired at Kyiv
Kyiv military spokesperson Mykhailo Shamanov said around 40 missiles were fired at the region on Friday.
37 of these were shot down.
He says it’s one of the largest Russian bombardments since the start of the war.
Suspline News reports that one person has been injured.
It tweeted: “Around 40 missiles were tracked in #Kyiv‘s airspace. Air defense forces managed to destroy 37, the city administration reports.
“So far, one person has been reported wounded, with the number of casualties and damage yet to be clarified.”
Lucy Skoulding16 December 2022 12:27
