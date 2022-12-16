Three dead as Putin launches 76 missiles at energy infrastructure

Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukraine war would not continue if Vladimir Putin died

Three people are dead after Russia launched more than 70 missiles against energy infrastructure targets, Ukraine officials said.

Many people headed for shelters during the morning rush hour to take cover from the latest big attack on vital infrastructure since October, which a Kyiv official described as one of the largest missile barrages since Russia invaded in February.

Ukraine’s second biggest city Kharkiv is now without power, water and heating following the shelling. At least 60 missile strikes swept the country on Friday morning.

It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least the third time, being driven to a garage just north west of Moscow.

“A missile regiment in the Tver Region in the Bologoye formation has entered combat duty with a road-mobile Yars system,” Russia’s Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev told broadcaster Zvezda according to the Tass news agency.

A Yars missile can be launced in seven minutes, with a 7,500-mile range so it could reach both the UK and US.