Tim Cook visits Apple Watch Ultra band maker & Paralympians on

Image credit: Tim Cook







AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site.



Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Japan trip concluded with visits to Paralympians that use Apple Watch and a stop by the factory responsible for mass producing Apple Watch Ultra’s iconic orange Alpine Loop.

It’s been a busy week for Apple CEO Tim Cook and SVP of Marketing Greg Joswiak. They’ve been traveling around Japan visiting developers, musicians, and now watch band makers.

Their trip took them through various Apple Stores and facilities where Cook and Joz visited with employees and customers. Joz shared that he attended a “Today at Apple” session for Apple Pencil tips and tricks.

Cook stopped by a training facility used by Paralympians Daisuke Ikezaki and Shinichi Shimakawa. They demonstrated how they use Apple Watch to take their wheelchair rugby workouts “to the next level,” which he shared in a tweet.

Next up, Cook stopped by Fukui to visit a team at Inoue, which manufactures Apple Watch Ultra bands. Photos show the large lengths of material being run through machines.

Great to visit with the team at Inoue, a family-run business that’s been operating in Fukui for over 70 years. They are bringing together traditional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art manufacturing to weave stunning Apple Watch bands. pic.twitter.com/wzWrwTOkpl — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 16, 2022

Joz shared an image from the Apple Translate app, which had a message shown in both English and Japanese.

“It was a great week in Japan connecting with students, developers, and creators who are using Apple products to do amazing things,” the message from Joz said. “Looking forward to coming back again.”