Tim Sweeney Wants a ‘Positive’ Epic Games Metaverse, Not the

Epic Games have been long rumored to be creating a metaverse experience of its own, and its latest development comes from CEO Tim Sweeney on how it will appear soon. The tech CEO wants to make a virtual world on a “positive” note, one that would help people get their “real-time 3D social experience” instead of being a place of mayhem.

Sci-fi representations of the metaverse center on a dystopia, one where the real world is already experiencing chaos and destruction, the same as the virtual one without regulation.

Epic Games, Tim Sweeney to Build a ‘Positive’ Metaverse

In Tim Sweeney’s recent appearance on the “Year in Review | Inside Unreal” live stream via Twitch, the company CEO expressed the company’s plans in developing the metaverse. Particularly, Sweeney tackled how the company will present Epic’s version of the metaverse for all, centering on a “positive” environment for all.

According to Sweeney’s statement, the company aims to deliver a metaverse like the ones seen in science fiction representations. However, they will not make it like the dystopian ones popularized by the media.

There was not much information regarding Epic Games’ development of its metaverse, one that sparked initial rumors and actions since late 2020.

Metaverse’s Development in the Tech Industry

According to The Verge, Epic Games’ take will center in a place that will usher in a world for different ages to partake on the online platform. The goal is to allow users to explore the virtual world safely and one where people would enjoy it, instead of seeing destruction, mayhem, and chaos that may be emulated by a sci-fi dystopia.

The Metaverse from Epic Games

In reality, the real gateway to the virtual world, a.k.a. the “Metaverse,” is not yet fully established and many companies are already looking into delivering the early takes for people’s alternate realities. One of the most significant is Meta, centering on Mark Zuckerberg’s quest to deliver one, and the other Big Tech company doing so is Epic Games.

While the metaverse hype was massive in 2021, especially when people first learned that there are massive developments toward it, it seemed to have died down due to massive losses and hardships.

Still, it is not a forgotten venture for Epic Games, especially with its capability to do so with existing games that may serve as its framework for creating its version. Earlier in 2021, DoubleDown Interactive put a massive investment in Epic‘s hand on the metaverse, centering on its development to deliver the new world experience.

While Epic is not yet sharing any intricate details on its metaverse project in its current development, one thing is for sure, and it is with what direction the company is taking. Of course, it would be challenging for Sweeney and the company in delivering a “positive” metaverse, especially with the different preferences of people, but it aims to do its best to make it an interactive, social world.

