Tom Hanks’ battle with Covid – symptoms included having ‘the





Back at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, in March 2020, Tom Hanks was Down Under, in Australia, self-isolating with his wife, Rita Wilson. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” Hanks wrote on the social media platform Twitter. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too… We were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

In a follow-up post the next day, on March 13, Hanks put: “We have COVID-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. “There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness.” Adding that the couple were “taking it one day at a time”, a week later, their symptoms were “much the same”. Hanks elaborated: “No fever, but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.” READ MORE: Man, 54, has dangerous blood clot in his leg due to poor diet

On March 23, Hanks stated: “Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better.” The latest Government figures (given on Thursday, December 15, 2022) show that the number of Covid infections is once again increasing. In the past seven days, of what has been recorded, there has been an increase of 17.2 percent. The number of patients admitted to hospital due to severe Covid has also increased by 27.6 percent in the past week. DON’T MISS:

While Covid vaccination has been a great tool to reduce the severity of disease, if infected, some people might still react badly to the virus. If the illness is mild, it’s strongly recommended to stay at home so as not to spread the virus to other people. During your recovery period, the NHS advises to get lots of rest, drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration and to take paracetamol if you feel uncomfortable. “If you have a cough, it’s best to avoid lying on your back. Lie on your side or sit upright instead,” the NHS adds.