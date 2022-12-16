Top tech gifts Brits hope to get for Christmas – like mobile

But 41 percent fear this will cause more family arguments – thanks to slow Wi-Fi, too many people hogging connections, and having to set everything up.

This is of special concern for 45 percent of parents, who rely heavily on tech to keep their kids entertained.

A spokesman for Vodafone, which commissioned the research, said: “Thirty years ago, the only tech issues households really had to worry about at Christmas was making sure every toy had batteries.

“These days, with smart tech available for every room in the house, and everyone having HD-streaming devices in their pockets, homes need a fast and reliable internet connection that reaches all corners of the home.”

The study was conducted to mark the opening of Vodafone’s “Ultra Connected Christmas House”, powered by Pro II broadband.

It saw the brand partner with singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor to put it to the test, by hosting a one-off Christmas kitchen party – complete with smart lighting, disco balls, and Wi-Fi powered projections.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “Whether I’m listening to my favourite Christmas playlists, streaming festive films, or purchasing last-minute gifts, the family and I rely on having super speedy Wi-Fi in all corners of the home.”

The research also found almost half of respondents (48 percent) believe having friends and family round at Christmas significantly slows their internet speed.