Transfer news LIVE – Man Utd and Arsenal learn Joao Felix latest

Manchester United have been urged to push to sign Jude Bellingham by Sven-Goran Eriksson due to the similarities between the Borussia Dortmund star and club legend Paul Scholes.

Bellingham has been heavily linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season, with his transfer value soaring over the winter due to impressive displays for England at the World Cup.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid area all believed to be interested in the 19-year-old, though Eriksson believes that the Red Devils should do all they can to sign the midfielder. He told OLBG: “Jude Bellingham seems to have no nerves at all and has all the confidence in the world.

“He can dribble in tight situations and he’s an elegant player, he can drift away with the ball. I really like Bellingham. Bellingham reminds me of Paul Scholes, he can dribble, pass and score goals. They’re not exactly the same player, but if I was to compare him to anyone, I wouldn’t say Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard, he reminds me more of Paul Scholes.”