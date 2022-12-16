Categories
TV star Jeff Corwin takes stand for region’s wild places: Opinion


Jeff Corwin called me, fittingly enough, from the deck of a boat while he was fishing in the St. Lucie Inlet.

The Emmy Award-winning television program host and producer proudly informed me he had landed a 4-pound jack crevalle and was staying on the water in hopes of landing a snook before his trip ended.

“I would like for my grandchildren to have an opportunity to do that,” he said near the end of our conversation.

Fortunately, Corwin isn’t willing to leave it to chance the wilderness areas he loves, including those located along the Treasure Coast, are going to remain accessible to future generations. He’s getting directly involved in efforts to save them, joining forces with a group of Martin County conservationists.

(From left to right) Peter Conze, Jr., president of the The Guardians of Martin County, Barbara Birdsey, president of The Treasured Lands Foundation, and conservationist Jeff Corwin attended a Dec. 7 event at the Hobe Sound Golf Club.

For those who don’t recognize the name, Corwin is kind of a big deal in the environmental world. He’s appeared on numerous wildlife and conservation programs on Animal Planet, Disney Channel, Travel Channel, ABC, MSNBC and even the Food Network.

On one CNN program, he got manhandled by an elephant and lived to tell the tale. Since the untimely death of Steve Irwin (a/k/a the Crocodile Hunter) in 2006, if not before, he’s become to wildlife programs what Jim Cantore is to weather casting.



