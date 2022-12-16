Tyson Foods stock slips to lowest levels since November 2020 in

A package of Tyson Foods Inc. chicken is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois.

Tyson Foods hit a 52-week low on Friday in a third-straight down day, a sign that investors are losing confidence in the company amid growing margin pressure and operational issues this year.

The food processor’s stock declined more than 4% this week to trade around $61 per share, its lowest levels since November 2020 and well under its 52-week high of $100.72, notched in February. The stock is down roughly 30% in 2022.

Investment firm Piper Sandler said late Wednesday it was growing “more cautious” on the company as recent months have seen a squeeze on the company’s margins due to the higher costs of cattle-raising and lower retail prices for meat.

Deflating prices of beef and chicken in recent months coupled with rising feeding costs have put broader pressure on the livestock industry.

Staffing shortages and chick-hatching problems have made it difficult for Tyson to keep up with orders, according to a Wall Street Journal report in July. Tyson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Piper Sandler projected a three-year average earnings decline of 3.9% from 2023 to 2025. The firm maintains a “hold” rating on the stock with a price target of $68 per share.