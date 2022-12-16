Universal Credit claimants could get £25 extra to help pay energy

Millions of people on DWP benefits including Universal Credit and Pension Credit could be due a £25 cash boost from the Government to help heat their homes.

People who receive Child Tax Credit that includes a disability or severe disability element or have a child under five living with them may also be eligible for the money.

If someone is eligible for a payment, they will receive it automatically to their bank account within 14 days of the temperature limit being triggered.

Anyone who has not received a Cold Weather Payment, but believes they should have, should contact their local DWP office.

