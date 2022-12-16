Victoria Beckham says husband’s ‘heartbroken’ over Harper

Victoria Beckham, 48, spoke openly about her own childhood in a new interview where she also dished on life in the Beckham household. The fashion designer and David Beckham, who have been married for 23 years, share three sons together, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.
The former Spice Girl explained her own dad would drive her to school in a Rolls Royce as she admittedly cringed at the thought.
Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard, Victoria said: “We had the Rolls Royce but because he was an electrical wholesaler he also had a van.
“Me and my sister used to say, ‘please drop us in the van.'”
She explained further: “I think more children at school were being dropped off in a van so when we were in the Rolls, we would be like, ‘Oh please.. drop us down the road.’
Victoria is the eldest of three children of Jacqueline Doreen (née Cannon), a former insurance clerk and hairdresser, and Anthony William Adams, who worked as an electronics engineer.
She took to Instagram last weekend and shared a rare insight into her family life as she shared photos taken during their early Christmas celebrations.
The designer was seen enjoying quality time with her parents, as they gathered together for a meal out in a swanky restaurant.
Victoria was all smiles as she posed in a teal, ribbed polo neck jumper, while next to her sister Louise, 39, looked chic in a white, pin-striped shirt.
The star’s parents, Jackie and Anthony, also featured in the sweet snaps and could be seen pulling a cracker together.
Meanwhile, Victoria’s fashionable nieces Libby, 23, and Tallulah-May, 20, were pictured sipping cocktails as they joined their mum Louise for the cosy event.
Three of Victoria’s children were also in attendance, including Romeo, Cruz and Harper.
Elsewhere, the fashion mogul took to Instagram and flaunted her latest designs as she shared a selfie wearing tights teamed with a blazer.
