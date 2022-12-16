Victoria Beckham says husband’s ‘heartbroken’ over Harper

Victoria Beckham, 48, spoke openly about her own childhood in a new interview where she also dished on life in the Beckham household. The fashion designer and David Beckham, who have been married for 23 years, share three sons together, Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11.

The former Spice Girl explained her own dad would drive her to school in a Rolls Royce as she admittedly cringed at the thought.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shephard, Victoria said: “We had the Rolls Royce but because he was an electrical wholesaler he also had a van.

“Me and my sister used to say, ‘please drop us in the van.'”

She explained further: “I think more children at school were being dropped off in a van so when we were in the Rolls, we would be like, ‘Oh please.. drop us down the road.’

