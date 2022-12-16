Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded weapons and more

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is a mid-season update for both the multiplayer and battle royale portions of the game, not only adding a host of new content but executing bug fixes and various balance tweaks. It’s the first time we’ve seen an update like this for Modern Warfare 2, and Activision appears to be pulling out all the stops.

If you’re into battle royale games, Warzone 2 was most definitely one of the best PC games released this year, and with Season 1 Reloaded, it’s about to get even better. The update is going to bring with it the much-hyped Raid, a host of Christmas cosmetics, mini-battle royale mode, and ever a Rocket League-type LTM to celebrate the World Cup.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded release date

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded update was released on December 14 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded new weapon

The Chimera assault rifle drops with the update and is unlocked via a weapon challenge, or with a purchase from the in-game store. It looks to be a shorter-range assault rifle, part of the Bruen platform, and is perfect for those who enjoy getting up close and personal. It is considered to be a more powerful, silent, version of the M13B, albeit with a slightly slower rate of fire.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded Operators

There are two new operators launching with Season 1 Reloaded. Gaz is the first and should be known to anyone who has played the Modern Warfare 2 campaign – he is unlocked by completing the Atomgrad raid. The second operator is the festive Klaus, a member of the Denmark Elite Special Forces, who can be unlocked via the in-game store.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded Al Mazrah Building 21

A new indoor area, codenamed Building 21, will be opened on Al Mazrah in DMZ and Warzone 2 with the release of Season 1 Reloaded. The details on this are sparse, with a lot of the information on hand being heavily redacted. The only thing we can be sure of is that it Building 21 is one of the deadliest areas of Al Mazrah – most players won’t survive entry to the facility, never mind extracting with the high-level loot contained inside.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded Warzone Cup LTM

To celebrate the World Cup, Warzone 2 is bringing its own football-themed game mode to the battle royale game. Warzone Cup pits two teams of three players against each other inside the Al Easima Field stadium. Each player has access to an ATV with a pulse ability and has to steer a football into their opponent’s goal. The first team to five goals wins, or whoever has the most goals at the end of the five minute timer.

Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded Mini Royale

A condensed version of the regular battle royale mode, Mini Royale sees fewer players drop into a much smaller section of Al Mazrah. Perfect for those who want to get into the action as soon as possible. The new Chimera assault rifle is perfect for close-range encounters, especially if you pair it with the best Warzone 2 SMG.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Double XP

To celebrate the launch of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players can earn double XP across both games from December 15 to December 19. Make sure you take advantage of the extra boost to XP and unlock every attachment so you can build the best Modern Warfare 2 guns.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Raid

With Modern Warfare Season 1 Reloaded comes the much-anticipated raid, named Atomgrad. It’s available to anyone who owns Modern Warfare 2 and sees Price, Farah, and Gaz chasing after their missing team in an underground bunker, making some grim discoveries along the way.

Atomgrad requires three players to participate, with teamwork and communication taking priority over everything as you strive to solve the mysteries of the bunker. To gain access to Atomgrad, you and your squad need to earn a Raid Assignment, which can be done in three ways:

Complete a specific daily challenge either in multiplayer or Spec Ops.

Place in the top 20 in a Warzone 2 match.

Extract with at least $30,000 in cash in DMZ.

Once you have a Raid Assignment, you unlock access to Atomgrad for a week, after which you’ll have to obtain another Raid Assignment to continue the fight.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Shipment

One of the most iconic Call of Duty maps, Shipment, is returning with Season 1 Reloaded. The frenetic, chaotic grind-fest is perfect for unlocking attachments and completing camo challenges. Couple the Shipment playlist with the double XP weekend and you’ll unlock more attachments than you can shake a pointy stick at.

From December 21 to January 4, Shipment will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland. The map features wreaths and candy canes littering the kill box, and perhaps some mistletoe for when you get up close and personal with the opposition.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded Combat Records

A feature missing from launch, the combat records were due to be released with Season 1 Reloaded. Combat Records show detailed statistics of your performance in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. These statistics can be as basic as how many games you’ve played, to more advanced things like your exact accuracy with each individual weapon. Sadly, for anyone who’s been grinding wins since Modern Warfare 2’s launch, the combat records will only begin to record data when the combat records are released.

Although combat records were set to launch with Season 1 Reloaded, the feature has been pushed back yet again, with no new release date in sight.

There you have all the details on Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. Now that we’re at the mid-season point, it’s time to start thinking about completing your battle pass and unlocking those Modern Warfare 2 operator skins. It won’t be long until we’re ramping up to Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, and the rumoured resurgence map.