We take a look at the cast of classic BBC sitcom Porridge

Cyril Heslop – Brian Glover

Brian Glover portrayed Cyril Heslop in Porridge after which he appeared in Alien 3, Snow White: A Tale of Terror, TV series Anna Lee and An American Werewolf in London with the actor dying in 1997.

Harris – Ronald Lacey

Ronald Lacey took on the role of Harris with the actor featuring in a myriad of films and RC shows including Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Red Sonja, Firefox and The Strauss Dynasty. Lacey sadly died in 1991 after an impressive screen career.

Spraggon – Alun Armstrong

Spraggon was portrayed by Alun Armstrong who is a well-known name thanks to his roles in Sky comedy Breeders, Year of the Rabbit, Frontier, New Tricks, Little Dorrit and Bleak House, among many other roles.

Ingrid Fletcher – Patricia Brake

Actress Patricia Brake was one of the few females in the show as Ingrid Fletcher. She went on to star in Doctors, Coronation Street, Eldorado as well as opposite Barker in The Two Ronnies series. She died this year with Amazon Prime Video’s Truth Seekers and Manhunt marking her final two screen outings.

Bernard ‘Horrible’ Ives – Ken Jones

Ken Jones wore the mantle of Bernard ‘Horrible’ Ives and also starred in Valentine Park, Seconds Out and Watching, before his death in 2014.