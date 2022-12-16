Categories
Web Services: Why the Pentagon Contract Is Unlikely to Save


The four largest cloud-computing companies are joining forces to aid the Pentagon on building its own cloud computing network. The project will be called Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) and is poised to put $9 billion into Amazon’s  (AMZN) – Get Free Report, Microsoft’s  (MSFT) – Get Free Report, Alphabet’s  (GOOGL) – Get Free Report, and Oracle’s  (ORCL) – Get Free Report coffers.

Analysts such as Citigroup’s Ronald Josey believe the contract helps to build up Amazon’s bull case. I personally disagree on that matter, because I believe the contract will have little effect on Amazon’s stock price. Here’s why.



