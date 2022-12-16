Categories
Wednesday just blew past Dahmer to become No. 3 Netflix show of


Netflix‘s Wednesday Addams just took down another villain. Or, well, her series just toppled Netflix’s wildly popular series about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Either way, Wednesday season 2 feels all but guaranteed.

As reported by Variety (opens in new tab), Wednesday (Netflix’s Addams Family series) surpassed Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, earning it the honor of being Netflix’s second-most-popular English-language series ever. That means only Squid Game and Stranger Things season 4 part 1 got more hours of our time.



