What Camilla ‘did to others’ will ‘come back’ in ‘karma’ – claims

A new year promises new beginnings and new challenges, but may also dredge up old wounds from the past. Astrologer Jessica Adams spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about what may be in store for Queen Camilla come 2023.

Jessica claimed that this coming year the Queen Consort will receive karma for things she did in the past.

According to Vedic Astrology, “karma” is defined as “action”, because “wherever there is an action there is a reaction”.

However, it is not a “retribution, reward or punishment”, but rather experiences we need to further our spiritual evolution.

Jessica said: “By karma, we mean that what you did to others will come back to you in some way.

