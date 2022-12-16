Welcome to your comprehensive look at what’s coming to Netflix in January 2023 in the United States. This list will include in a simple list form all the new movies and shows set to hit Netflix throughout the first month of 2023 whether that be licensed titles or Netflix Originals.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 1st

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) – Ice Cube and Queen Latifah stars in this comedy movie.

– Ice Cube and Queen Latifah stars in this comedy movie. Blue Streak (1999) – Martin Lawrence plays a former convict posing as a cop to retrieve a diamond.

– Martin Lawrence plays a former convict posing as a cop to retrieve a diamond. Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal’s romance movie.

– Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal’s romance movie. Closer (2004) – Sony Pictures movie from director Mike Nichols about a relationship of two couples become entwined. Nominated for 2 Oscars, it stars Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Robers and Clive Own.

– Sony Pictures movie from director Mike Nichols about a relationship of two couples become entwined. Nominated for 2 Oscars, it stars Natalie Portman, Jude Law, Julia Robers and Clive Own. Daddy Day Care (2003) – Eddie Murphy family comedy.

– Eddie Murphy family comedy. Fletch (1985) – Chevy Chase comedy.

– Chevy Chase comedy. Forrest Gump (1994) – 6-time Oscar-winning Tom Hanks movie.

– 6-time Oscar-winning Tom Hanks movie. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) – Based on the popular toy brand, this big-budget movie following the special operatives known as G.I. Joe.

– Based on the popular toy brand, this big-budget movie following the special operatives known as G.I. Joe. Grease (1978) – The classic romance musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

– The classic romance musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – Horror starring Jennifer Love Hewitt which comes from the creator of the Scream franchise.

– Horror starring Jennifer Love Hewitt which comes from the creator of the Scream franchise. Jerry Maguire (1996) – Tom Cruise romantic comedy.

– Tom Cruise romantic comedy. King Kong (2005) –

Kaleidoscope (Season 1) Netflix Original – The first ever Netflix Original series that allows you to watch episodes in any order. Previously called Jigsaw, the series from Eric Garcia is centered on the biggest heist of all time.

– The first ever Netflix Original series that allows you to watch episodes in any order. Previously called Jigsaw, the series from Eric Garcia is centered on the biggest heist of all time. Kimi ni todoke: From Me To You (Multiple Seasons) – Japanse anime series.

– Japanse anime series. Lady Voyeur (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian crime mystery series about a talented hacker involved in a dangerous investigation.

– Brazillian crime mystery series about a talented hacker involved in a dangerous investigation. Leap Year (2010) – Romantic comedy from Universal Pictures starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode.

– Romantic comedy from Universal Pictures starring Amy Adams and Matthew Goode. LEGO Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series) – Kids animated series.

Life (2017) – Sony Pictures horror sci-fi movie starring Rebecca Ferguson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds.

– Sony Pictures horror sci-fi movie starring Rebecca Ferguson, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Reynolds. Minority Report (2002) – Tom Cruise sci-fi crime mystery where the police are able to arrest murderers before the murders even happen.

– Tom Cruise sci-fi crime mystery where the police are able to arrest murderers before the murders even happen. Monster (Multiple Seasons) – Classic anime series about a neurosurgeon finding life in turmoil after getting attached to a former patient.

– Classic anime series about a neurosurgeon finding life in turmoil after getting attached to a former patient. Mousa (2021) – Egyptian sci-fi movie about a shy engineering student building a powerful robot to battle against criminals and the government.

– Egyptian sci-fi movie about a shy engineering student building a powerful robot to battle against criminals and the government. National Security (2003) – Action comedy starring Martin Lawrence.

New Amsterdam (Multiple Seasons) – NBC medical drama series that’ll be licensed to Netflix with multiple seasons dropping on New Years Day.

– NBC medical drama series that’ll be licensed to Netflix with multiple seasons dropping on New Years Day. Old People! (Season 2) – Japanese kids series where young ones head out on their own to perform every day tasks.

– Japanese kids series where young ones head out on their own to perform every day tasks. The Aviator (2004) – Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this biopic epic on Howard Hughes from director Martin Scorsese.

– Leonardo DiCaprio stars in this biopic epic on Howard Hughes from director Martin Scorsese. The ‘Burbs (1989) – Tom Hanks comedy movie about a new family on the block suspect of being part of a Satanic cult.

– Tom Hanks comedy movie about a new family on the block suspect of being part of a Satanic cult. The Conjuring (2013) – Horror where paranormal investigators look into a dark presence at a farmhouse.

– Horror where paranormal investigators look into a dark presence at a farmhouse. The Mindy Project (Multiple Seasons) – Mindy Kaling’s comedy series that aired on Fox and Hulu.

– Mindy Kaling’s comedy series that aired on Fox and Hulu. The Nutty Professor (1996) – Eddie Murphy suits up for this comedy where he takes a special chemical that allows him to become skinny.

– Eddie Murphy suits up for this comedy where he takes a special chemical that allows him to become skinny. The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) – The second movie in the Eddie Murphy comedy.

– The second movie in the Eddie Murphy comedy. The Raid 2 (2014) – Sony Pictures Classic action thriller (that is arguably better than the first movie) from Gareth Evans. Iko Uwais returns as Rama goes undercover with the thugs of Jakarta.

The Way of the Househusband (Season 2) Netflix Original – Anime series.

– Japanese kids series that sees kids going out on adventures doing adult things. Parenthood (1989) – Steve Martin comedy.

Reservoir Dogs (1992) – Quentin Tarantino’s crime thriller epic that follows what happens after a jewelry heist goes wrong.

– Quentin Tarantino’s crime thriller epic that follows what happens after a jewelry heist goes wrong. Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) – One of the numerous Milla Jovovich Resident Evil adaptations.

– One of the numerous Milla Jovovich Resident Evil adaptations. Road to Perdition (2002) – Sam Mendes Oscar-winning crime thriller starring Tom Hanks.

– Sam Mendes Oscar-winning crime thriller starring Tom Hanks. Rocky Movie Collection Including: Rocky Rocky II Rocky III Rocky IV Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) – Edgar Wright writes and directs this action comedy based on the comics. Stars Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

– Edgar Wright writes and directs this action comedy based on the comics. Stars Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Survivor (New Seasons) – Reality competition series hosted by Jeff Probst.

– Reality competition series hosted by Jeff Probst. The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009) – Denzel Washington and John Travolta star in this action thriller.

– Denzel Washington and John Travolta star in this action thriller. This Is 40 (2012) – Judd Apatow romantic comedy.

Top Gun (1986) – Tom Cruise’s original entry as Maverick whilst the new movie streams on Paramount+.

– Tom Cruise’s original entry as Maverick whilst the new movie streams on Paramount+. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – Michael Bay’s 2011 entry where the Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft on the moon.

– Michael Bay’s 2011 entry where the Autobots learn of a Cybertronian spacecraft on the moon. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – The second Michael Bay entry in the Transformers franchise.

Twins (1988) – Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito team for this comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 4th

How I Became a Gangster (2023) Netflix Original – Polish crime drama movie about an ambitious gangster working his way up the Warsaw criminal ranks.

– Polish crime drama movie about an ambitious gangster working his way up the Warsaw criminal ranks. MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street (Season 1) Netflix Original – True crime docuseries looking into the fall of the financier, Bernie Madoff.

– True crime docuseries looking into the fall of the financier, Bernie Madoff. The Kings of the World (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian drama series about five friends from the streets of Medellín who set out on a perilous journey through Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them.

– Colombian drama series about five friends from the streets of Medellín who set out on a perilous journey through Colombia to recover a piece of land that was bequeathed to one of them. The Lying Life of Adults (Season 1) Netflix Original – Italian drama series based on the Elena Ferrante novel. Valeria Golino stars.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 5th

10 Minutes Gone (2019) – Michael Chiklis and Bruce Willis star in this action movie about an expert thief racing to find out who swiped the missing loot.

Copenhagen Cowboy (Season 1) Netflix Original – Danish TV thriller series from Nicolas Winding Refn.

Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the drama series that asks the question, “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer?”

– Return of the drama series that asks the question, “How do you live with the knowledge that your mother is a murderer?” Mars One (2022) – Brazillian LGBTQ drama movie.

– Brazillian LGBTQ drama movie. Stealing Raden Saleh (2022) – Indonesian action movie.

– Indonesian action movie. Woman of the Dead (Season 1) Netflix Original – Austrian crime mystery series. The story about the lengths a passionate woman will go to for vengeance after her husband’s death and the tug-of-war between good and evil that exists in all of us.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 6th

Love Island (Season 2) – US dating reality series.

– US dating reality series. Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld (2023) Netflix Original – British produced documentary from Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar about the rise of “encounter cops” in 1990s Mumbai.

– British produced documentary from Francis Longhurst and Raaghav Dar about the rise of “encounter cops” in 1990s Mumbai. Pressure Cooker (Season 1) Netflix Original – Cooking reality series about eleven chefs using culinary skill to compete for $100,000.

– Cooking reality series about eleven chefs using culinary skill to compete for $100,000. The Pale Blue Eye (2023) Netflix Original – Christian Bale stars in this mystery thriller set in the early 1800s following a detective hired to investigate a gruesome murder of a cadet.

– Christian Bale stars in this mystery thriller set in the early 1800s following a detective hired to investigate a gruesome murder of a cadet. The Ultimatum: France (Season 1 – Part 2) Netflix Original

The Walking Dead (Season 11) – The final season of AMC’s flagship zombie series, The Walking Dead.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 9th

Vinland Saga (Season 1 – New Episodes) – Anime series hitting Netflix weekly.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 10th

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger (2023) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker (2023) Netflix Original – True crime documentary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 11th

Noise (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican social issue drama about a mother’s search for her missing daughter.

– Mexican social issue drama about a mother’s search for her missing daughter. Sexify (Season 2) Netflix Original – Polish drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 12th

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) Netflix Original – DreamWorks Television’s second entry where Po and the Dragon Knights head to India.

– DreamWorks Television’s second entry where Po and the Dragon Knights head to India. The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese live-action series consisting of 9 episodes that tell the story of Kiyo who is set in the geisha district of Kyoto.

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 2) Netflix Original – Next season of the historical series that sees the heroes continue their story shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 13th

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2023) Netflix Original – Romantic comedy movie from Africa.

Dog Gone (2023) Netflix Original – Rob Lowe stars in this new biopic about a young man and his beloved dog separated on the Appalachian Trail; he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late.

– Rob Lowe stars in this new biopic about a young man and his beloved dog separated on the Appalachian Trail; he and his father must begin a desperate search to find him before it’s too late. Suzan & Freek (2023) Netflix Original – After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame.

– After going viral from posting covers on social media, a passionate music duo and couple navigate remarkable success and accompanying fame. Sky Rojo (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the Alex Pina Spanish thriller series.

– The final season of the Alex Pina Spanish thriller series. Trial by Fire (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Indian miniseries about two parents dealing with the loss of their kids. Based on true events.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 17th

The Devil to Pay (2019) – Lane and Ruckus Skye direct this thriller about a struggling farmer fighting to save her son after her husband’s disappearance.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 19th

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime horror series based on the manga which will feature 20 stories.

– Anime horror series based on the manga which will feature 20 stories. Khallat+ (2023) Netflix Original – South African anthology movie.

That ’90s Show (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy sitcom sequel series to That ’70s Show that sees the original cast all grown up and a new generation of teenagers experiencing life in Wisconsin.

– Comedy sitcom sequel series to That ’70s Show that sees the original cast all grown up and a new generation of teenagers experiencing life in Wisconsin. The Pez Outlaw (2022) – SVOD debut of the documentary about Steve Glew who smuggled rare pez dispensers.

– SVOD debut of the documentary about Steve Glew who smuggled rare pez dispensers. Women at War (Season 1) Netflix Original – France, 1914. As the German troops advance and men leave for the frontlines, four women must grapple with the devastating consequences of war at home.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 20th

Bake Squad (Season 2) Netflix Original – Reality baking series.

– Reality baking series. Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary feature from Germany on the wrongly accused Donald Stellwag.

– Documentary feature from Germany on the wrongly accused Donald Stellwag. Bling Empire: New York (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new-spinoff reality series that shows you what it’s like to be rich Asian American socialite living it large in the big apple.

– A new-spinoff reality series that shows you what it’s like to be rich Asian American socialite living it large in the big apple. Fauda (Season 4) Netflix Original – Israeli action thriller series.

– Israeli action thriller series. Mission Majnu (2023) Netflix Original – Indian spy thriller.

– Indian spy thriller. Represent (Season 1) Netflix Original – French comedy series created by Jean-Pascal Zadi and François Uzan. About an educator who is thrust into the French presidential election race.

Shahmaran (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish fantasy drama.

– Turkish fantasy drama. Shanty Town (Season 1) Netflix Original – Nigerian series.

– Nigerian series. The Real World (Season 28) – Reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 23rd

Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022) – Illuminations second entry in the Minions spinoff.

– Illuminations second entry in the Minions spinoff. Narvik (2023) Netflix Original – Norweigen war movie about a young soldier fighting in the trenches.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 24th

Little Angel (Season 2) – Kids animated series.

– Kids animated series. Physical: 100 (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean reality series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 25th

Against The Ropes (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama series. Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona.

– Mexican drama series. Released from prison, Ángela tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona. Begin Again (2013) – Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo star in this musical comedy from John Carney.

– Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo star in this musical comedy from John Carney. The Endless Night (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian drama series.

– Brazillian drama series. The Price of Family (2023) Netflix Original – Italian comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 26th

Daniel Spellbound (Season 2) Netflix Original – Second season of the kids animated series.

– Second season of the kids animated series. Record of Ragnarok (Season 2 – Episodes 1-10) Netflix Original – Anime action series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 27th

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 2) Netflix Original – South African fantasy crime drama returns.

Lockwood & Co. (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new British fantasy series based on the novel by Jonathan Stroud. A tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history.

– A new British fantasy series based on the novel by Jonathan Stroud. A tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history. The Snow Girl (Season 1) Netflix Original – Spanish-language mystery series about a girl going missing during a parade and a newspaper journalist’s fearless pursuit to find her.

– Spanish-language mystery series about a girl going missing during a parade and a newspaper journalist’s fearless pursuit to find her. You People (2023) Netflix Original – Kenya Barris ensemble comedy movie that follows a new couple battling with societal expectations and generational differences. Stars Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy,

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 30th

Princess Power (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kids animated series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on January 31st

Cunk on Earth (Season 1) Netflix Original – BBC co-production where Philomena Cunk takes a look at how far humanity has come. Comes from creator of Black Mirror.

– BBC co-production where Philomena Cunk takes a look at how far humanity has come. Comes from creator of Black Mirror. Pamela, a love story (2023) Netflix Original – Documentary on the trajectory of Pamela Anderson’s life and career.

