Where to Watch Classic Christmas Movies Online in 2022 – IGN

It’s that time of year again, and if you haven’t already been watching Christmas movies, you’re probably planning to do so very soon. There’s nothing quite like turning on a classic Christmas film for bringing the nostalgic comfort of tradition into your home and elevating your holiday spirit to the max.

Unless you happen to own all of your favorite films on DVD or VHS, however, it can be confusing to find where you can actually watch them online. If you’re wondering where to stream all of the classic Christmas movies online in 2022, we’ve got you covered.

Where to Watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

If you’re wondering where to watch the original animated Grinch movie, there are a few different streaming options available. If you have a Peacock subscription, you get it free with that service, otherwise you can rent it on various platforms. See our guide to where to watch every Grinch movie for more options.

Where to Watch Elf (2003)

Elf is currently streaming on HBO Max. If you don’t subscribe to that streaming service, you can still rent or purchase Elf on Prime Video, Apple TV, or YouTube. See our guide on where to watch Elf for more info.

Where to Watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Christmas Vacation is currently streaming on HBO Max. If you don’t subscribe to that streaming service, you can still rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video, Apple TV, or YouTube. See our guide on where to watch Christmas Vacation for more info.

Where to Watch Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street is available to stream on Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus right now. You can also watch it for free on YouTube with ads. If you don’t have any of those services and don’t want ads, you can also rent it on Apple TV or Vudu.

Where to Watch Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is currently streaming on Starz in the U.S. and on Disney+ for folks outside of the U.S. If you don’t subscribe to those streaming services, you can still rent or purchase Die Hard on Prime Video, Apple TV, or YouTube. See our guide on where to watch Die Hard for more info.

Where to Watch Frosty the Snowman (1969)

If you’re hoping to find Frosty the Snowman on a streaming service in 2022, you’re out of luck. You also can’t rent this classic Christmas special online, but you can buy it digitally for $9.99 on various platforms like Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. (You might as well purchase it to re-watch again and again every year, right?)

Where to Watch A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story is currently streaming on HBO Max right now. If you don’t subscribe to that service, you can rent the movie on Amazon or just about any other platform that allows for online film rentals. You can also catch the sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, on HBO Max.

Where to Watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is not available via a streaming service in 2022. You also can’t rent the film on any platform, but you can buy it digitally for $9.99 on Amazon Prime Video and various other services.

Where to Watch Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney Plus right now. If you don’t subscribe to that service, you can also rent or buy the movie digitally on sites like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV. Home Alone 2 is also available on Disney Plus if you’re planning to watch both classics back-to-back.

Where to Watch The Santa Claus (1994)

The Santa Clause starring Tim Allen is currently streaming on Disney Plus alongside The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3. If you don’t subscribe to Disney Plus, you can also rent or buy it from Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and various other services. You can also stream the new show, The Santa Clauses, on Disney Plus as well. (The new show has been renewed for a second season).

Where to Watch The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

Arguably the best version of the classic Charles Dickens story, The Muppet Christmas Carol is currently available to stream on Disney Plus. If you don’t subscribe to Disney Plus right now, it’s also available to rent on Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV for $3.99. You can also watch the new Scrooge: A Christmas Carol on Netflix if you are looking for the latest version of this story.

Where to Watch A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

A Charlie Brown Christmas is currently streaming on Apple TV Plus. If you don’t have a subscription to Apple’s streaming service currently, you unfortunately will not be able to rent it anywhere else, thanks to a deal Apple TV Plus signed with Peanuts Worldwide.

Where to Watch It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

It’s a Wonderful Life

It’s a Wonderful Life is currently streaming on various platforms. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video if you have a subscription or stream it on Tubi and Plex for free online. You can also rent or buy it on additional platforms like YouTube and Apple TV.

Where to Watch White Christmas (1954)

If you want to stream White Christmas this year, you’ll be able to find it on Netflix. If you don’t have a Netflix subscription, you can still rent it on platforms like Amazon Prime Video for $2.99 or buy it digitally.

Where to Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The Nightmare Before Christmas is currently available to stream on Disney Plus. If you don’t have a Disney Plus subscription, you can also rent or buy it digitally on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV, and various other services. This is one of the rare cases where one of the best Halloween movies is also a classic Christmas movie.

Where to Watch The Holiday (2006)

If you’re hoping to find this classic Rom-Com, The Holiday on a streaming service right now, you’re unfortunately out of luck. You can watch it via TBS or TNT if you have a cable subscription, but it isn’t on any of the major streaming platforms. However, you can rent or buy it digitally on Amazon Prime Video for just $2 or find it on YouTube or Apple TV for sale.

See more of the best Jack Black movies of all time.

Where to Watch Love Actually (2003)

Love Actually is available to stream on Peacock and AMC+ this Christmas season. If you don’t have either of those available, you can also rent or buy the film digitally from Amazon and other services.

Where to Watch Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jimgle All the Way

The classic Arnold Schwarzenegger Christmas movie, Jingle All the Way, is currently available to stream on Starz. If you don’t happen to have a Starz subscription, you can still rent or buy the film from Amazon Prime Video or various other online platforms.

Where to Watch Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (1970)

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town is not available on any of the streaming services, but it is available to rent or buy. If you’re wanting to watch the classic stop-motion animated film online you will need to go through Prime Video or Vudu.

Which Christmas films are your go-to classics each year? Let us know in the comments.

Jacob Kienlen is an SEO Specialist and Entertainment Writer at IGN. His expertise is spread across a variety of different topics—from TV series to indie games.