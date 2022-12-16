Winterville pet grooming service has tails waggin’ with unique

WINTERVILLE, NC (WNCT) — With 10 years of dog grooming experience at other pet service businesses, Meghan Morris decided it was time she opened her own grooming business. With the help of her business manager, Nicholas Kowalski, she is now able to get creative with her talents.

“I’m pretty much the one that does all the magic on the dogs as far as the haircuts go,” said Morris. “It’s kind of a cool industry because a lot of people are normally like ‘just do whatever…’ and that kind of lets me see something and make it come to life.”

Kowalski and Morris first met in 2020. After seeing Morris’ talent and passion and looking for a change of pace for himself, Kowalski decided to join Morris to open Barkyardigans Pet Pawlor.

View the video to learn more.