Woman and children killed in alleged triple murder named by





A woman and two children killed just days before Christmas have been named by police. Anju Asok, 35, and Jeeva Saju, six, and four-year-old Janvi Saju were pronounced dead after police and ambulance crews were called to a concern for safety report at the address in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

Ms Asok was a nurse at a hospital, Northamptonshire Police added. The force said: “Formal identification is yet to take place however the woman is believed to be 35-year-old Anju Asok, and the two children – Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4. “A man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident remains in police custody being questioned by detectives.” Forensic post-mortem examinations have today been taking place at the address on a cul-de-sac near the heart of the market town, Northants Live reports.

Deborah Needham, Chief Executive at Kettering General Hospital where Ms Asok worked, said: “Yesterday we received the extremely upsetting news that one of our colleagues had died in circumstances being investigated by Northamptonshire Police. “Anju Asok was an internationally trained nurse who joined our KGH family in 2021 and predominantly worked on Barnwell B – one of our Orthopaedic wards. She was a committed and compassionate staff nurse, who was loved and respected by her dear friends and colleagues. “All our thoughts are with her friends and family as they come to terms with this sudden loss.” Police have arrested a 52-year-old man in police custody on suspicion of murder. He “continues to be questioned in connection with the death,” officers added.

The senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths. “Forensic post-mortem examinations will be taking place today and tomorrow, and our Neighbourhood Policing Team continue to be on patrol in the Petherton Court area today to offer reassurance to local residents. “Whilst we continue to process the scene of these murders, local residents will see an increased police presence and I am grateful for the support of the local community. We remain committed in seeking justice for Anju, Jeeva and Janvi, and although we are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths, I would still encourage anyone with any information to contact us, either by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”