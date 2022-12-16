World Cup LIVE: Messi injury latest, France star makes defiant

The countdown is well and truly on to this weekend’s World Cup final, with France and Argentina both finalising their preparations on the training ground ahead of Sunday’s historic meeting at Lusail Stadium. The occasion will mark the second final appearance in as many tournaments for Les Bleus, who managed to book their place with victory over Morocco in the last four on Wednesday.

Argentina, meanwhile, are gearing up for their first shot at World Cup glory since 2014 after Lionel Messi inspired his side to a comfortable win over Croatia in their semi-final meeting on Tuesday night. It remains to be seen whether the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner will be fit to play against France, though, after picking up a hamstring issue during Argentina’s last match.

Messi was spotted holding the back of his leg and stretching it out on multiple occasions against Croatia to spark fears over his fitness ahead of Sunday’s final before he missed training with the rest of his team-mates at Argentina’s base on Thursday. France will be desperately hoping that Messi is forced to sit on the sidelines for the match, which is set to mark the last World Cup appearance of his international career, although it seems likely that he will play through the pain unless the injury worsens over the next 48 hours.

