Xbox Christmas Countdown Sale Offers Deals on Elden Ring, Call of

Black Friday may be behind us, but Xbox is offering one last chance to save before Christmas with their Countdown Sale. This sale offers a few deals you didn’t typically see during the November promotions, including discounts on Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Just Dance 2023, and more. Of course, you can also grab discounts on various Xbox exclusives like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Grounded.

Here’s a selection of games currently on sale via the Microsoft Store…

The Countdown Sale isn’t just about games, it also includes deals on Xbox controllers. Standard Xbox Wireless Controllers have been marked down to $45 and the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller has had $25 knocked off its price.

See any deals you just can’t pass up? Personally, I think it might be time to give Grounded a try and I still need to try out The Quarry. The Countdown Sale ends on January 2, so don’t wait around too long if you see something you like.