‘Yellowstone’ Home Look-A-Like is On the Market: Introducing

Owning an equestrian estate is a dream for any passionate horse enthusiast, it’s more than just a purchase, it’s a lifestyle. Though there are many benefits to living close to the city and suburbs, owning your own equestrian property provides you not only with the convenience and luxury of having your horses just steps away from home, but also with the freedom that comes with rural living.

Homebuyers in search of a spacious property with plenty of space to breathe and room to roam will immediately fall in love with White Oak Plantation, a stunning estate and farm situated on 175+ acres of land in the rolling foothills of Eatonton, GA.

Boasting breathtaking scenery and a gorgeous, custom-designed 4 bedroom home that beautifully blends sophisticated living with a charming Western appeal, this property is a must-see for those seeking a private and secluded piece of land with all the comforts of indoor and outdoor living at your disposal.

The property features a stately timber frame home with beautiful hardwood and stone floors throughout, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with upgraded, stainless-steel appliances, a grand dining room that seats 12+, a great room with 30’ foot vaulted ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone-stacked fireplace, and captivating views from every room. The main level also features a sports room with a pool table, multiple bedrooms with en suite baths, an office, and warm, wood-paneled walls throughout.

Also found on the main level is the Owner’s Suite, an elegant and spacious room with soaring ceilings and a luxurious bathroom, a walk-in closet, and its own private, screened-in porch, all of which offer exceptional views of the property.

Just outside the great room is a large screened-in porch that overlooks the 8-acre lake, stocked with bass and bream, as well as a side porch with a fireplace and grill that overlooks the putting green and gardens. The property also features a 3-car garage, a large dock with an outdoor kitchen and dining area, as well as 2 hydraulic boat lifts.

Beyond the home, the grounds have a 12,000+ sq ft equipment building with 2 bay storage areas and multiple, large roll-up doors to accommodate farm equipment of any size. The property also features 4-board fencing, an impressive road system throughout the grounds which allows access to all parts of the property, multiple deer stands, 70+ acres of pastures, and hardwood bottoms with several year-round creeks.

Hunters and fishermen alike can rejoice in their ability to hunt for deer, turkey, and doves as well as fish for bass and bream without ever having to leave their own property. It goes without saying that White Oak Plantation is truly a stunning and luxurious estate with boundless recreational opportunities, while still near local events and gourmet dining as well as only an hour’s drive to the heart of Atlanta.

Listed by Sister Hood and Zach Thwaite with Harry Norman, REALTORS®, this home is located at 404 Shady Dale Road, Eatonton, GA 31024.

