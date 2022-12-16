‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Signs First Country Music Record

Looks like the cowboy has rubbed off on Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, who just signed his first record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville. Best known for his role as Kayce Dutton — prodigal son to Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton — on the long-running Taylor Sheridan television series, Grimes is fast becoming a country music bonafide.

“As an actor, Luke Grimes has effortlessly brought the cowboy lifestyle to the forefront of American culture,” UMGN President Cindy Mabe said in a statement. “As a country music artist, Luke has tapped into that same honesty and authenticity to capture a raw grit and pure depth of artistry that will expand the sound and reach of country music. We are so excited and proud to welcome Luke Grimes to Universal Music Group Nashville.”

Grimes grew up on country music. The son of a Pentecostal pastor, he learned to play the guitar, piano and drums at church. The Ohio native has been at the forefront of the Western genre revitalization since his 2018 debut on the mega-hit Paramount drama Yellowstone, currently airing its fifth season. And, evidently, the cowboy life suits him. Grimes and his wife recently moved to Montana, where Yellowstone is filmed.

The actor-musician has been writing and recording in Nashville with Music Row heavies like Jonathan Singleton, Tony Lane and Randy Montana. Grimes is currently working on his debut album with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. Talk about a glow-up from the days of church band camp.

Grimes will release his debut single, “No Horse To Ride,” on Dec. 16. Written with Singleton and Lane, the song is a classic country lament about lost love, featuring steel guitar and some plaintive vocals from Grimes. How’s his country twang? Right on point.

But don’t take it from us. Grimes posted a snippet of the upcoming song on his Instagram. Are we looking at the next big thing in country? Listen for yourself:

Related Videos