‘Yellowstone’ Star Releases Impressive Country Music Song

Luke Grimes’ first country song is out, and it’s very solid.

The “Yellowstone” superstar is known for playing Kayce Dutton on the hit western, but he also has some pipes on him.

“No Horse to Ride” dropped Friday for fans. As you’d expect, it’s like it came straight out of a “Yellowstone” episode.

Luke Grimes is clearly a talented man.

Anyone who can be the face of a hit TV show and make music on the side is talented. It doesn’t even matter what kind of music it is. Doing both makes you a dual-threat in the entertainment industry, and clearly, Grimes is a talented guy.

On TV, he plays the heir to the Dutton empire. In music, he sings about drinking and how life would be terrible without his woman.

Again, this is like it’s right out of a “Yellowstone” episode, and I say that as a compliment.

“Yellowstone” star Luke Grimes releases country music song “No Horse to Ride.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

Let’s be honest, there’s also an incredibly high chance this song from Grimes ends up in a “Yellowstone” episode at some point in season five.

Taylor Sheridan loves helping his people out, and the series has become a launching platform for country music. I’d be very surprised if we don’t hear it at some point in an episode.

Either way, Luke Grimes’ music career is officially here. Major props to a guy willing to chase down his dream.