10 Banned Movies Hollywood Didn’t Want You To See

Throughout the history of cinema, some films have dared to be controversial by showcasing unorthodox ideas in a conservative, sexist, and racist society. Filmmakers saw their precious works banned, censored, or condemned.





Regulations like the Hays Code (1934-1968) cleansed Hollywood of anything morally questionable, such as sexual content, drugs, and violence. It was seen as utterly scandalous if a woman dared to show bare shoulders. Some movies took risks by rejecting the squeaky-clean laws and became more iconic than their directors imagined. Other times, it’s a good thing that the films were banned.

This list talks about sensitive topics

10/10 Birth Control Trailblazed Family Planning Conversations

In 1917, Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was arrested after illegally opening a Brooklyn birth control clinic. Sanger’s arrest motivated her to tour America with a semi-autobiographical documentary, titled Birth Control. It poignantly depicted the hardships of impoverished women raising children versus the lives of wealthy women.

Though eager crowds lined Park Theater in New York, police abruptly shut down Birth Control’s premiere. According to the Mutual Film Corporation v. Industrial Commission of Ohio (1915) case, Birth Control violated “the interest of morality, decency, and public safety and welfare.” Though Birth Control‘s ban was later lifted, the film remains lost today.

9/10 Scarface Opened Up The Possibility Of Cinematic Violence

Paul Muni crawled so that Al Pacino could walk in Howard Hawks’ gangster epic Scarface. It’s loosely based on Armitage Trail’s novel of the same name. In Scarface, Tony Camonte ascended through the Chicago gangster circles from a lowly bodyguard to crime lord.

The Hays battled to censorScarface as it boasted firearm and physical violence. They also weren’t pleased with Muni’s sympathetic portrayal of a criminal. Hawks fought hard against the ban with several re-shoots, alternate endings, and even lawsuits. Nonetheless, Scarface was banned in many states. Now, the complete version can be seen on YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google, and Vudu.

8/10 Strange Cargo Broke The Sacred Rules On Sex And Religion

Based on Richard Sale’s novel Not Too Narrow, Not Too Deep, Frank Borzage’s Strange Cargo followed a French fugitive’s prison break with a sex worker and a man with saintly powers. Hays suits shook their heads at the characters and the overall violent nature of the film. Strange Cargo was banned in some states, which severely hurt box office revenue.

Specifically, Joan Crawford’s character, a sex worked named Julie, was unacceptable to the Catholic Legion of Decency as sex work was still illegal. The now-defunct organization by Cincinnati Archbishop John McNicholas strived to promote movies that didn’t “offend decency and Christian morality.” Fortunately, Strange Cargo can be viewed now on YouTube, Amazon Video, and Vudu.

7/10 Brewster’s Millions Was Banned Due To Racism

Allan Dwan’s Brewster’s Millions adapted George McCutcheon’s novel of the same name. In Brewster’s Millions, a soldier returns from war and planned to marry his love when a revelation happened. His deceased uncle prepared an $8 million inheritance for him, but only if he can spend $1 million by his birthday, which is two months away.

The Memphis Board of Motion Picture Censors in Tennessee ultimately banned Dwan’s comedy because Eddie “Rochester” Anderson’s character, a servant named Jackson, had more screen time than his Black peers. The Board claimed the movie “gave [a Black man] too much prominence” and there was “too much social equality.” Brewster’s Millions can be easily found on YouTube for free.

6/10 Song Of The South Propagated Whitewashed History

Based on Joel Harris’ Uncle Remus stories, Harve Foster and Wilfred Jackson created an animated/live-action crossover titled Song of the South. The film was set during American Reconstruction (1865-1877) in Georgia. Eight-year-old Johnny befriended Uncle Remus on his grandmother’s plantation. Remus’ stories of Br’er Rabbit and his troupe helped Johnny cope with his family troubles.

Rightfully, outraged journalists slammed Song of the South. Many accused Disney of echoing Gone with the Wind by glorifying and romanticizing painful history. People were sickened when James Baskett (Uncle Remus) couldn’t attend the premiere in segregated Atlanta, despite later winning an Oscar for this role. The Disney film aged poorly, so the studio locked this bad memory away in shame.

5/10 People Ran For Their Lives From The Exorcist

From William Peter Blatty’s novel, William Friedkin’s Oscar-winning adaptation of The Exorcist terrified a generation. It told a story about a 12-year-old girl’s spiritual battle with a demon, which was aided by two priests. Little did Friedkin know, The Exorcist truly terrified audiences.

Hundreds of eager customers waited for hours in freezing four-degree Fahrenheit weather. News cycles documented moviegoers fainting, vomiting excessively, and suffering heart attacks. Mississippi’s Supreme Court overturned Hattiesburg’s ban on The Exorcist, claiming it didn’t meet standards for “obscenity.” The United Kingdom, however, banned it.

4/10 I Spit On Your Grave Was Censored By Critics

Meir Zarchi’s scandalous I Spit on Your Grave (1978) centered on an author who enacts merciless revenge on four men who sexually assaulted her. Zarchi was inspired when he and a friend saved an assault victim in a park, whose father sent them a letter of gratitude.

The Motion Picture Association of America (MPA) heavily censoredZarchi’s revenge horror. It was grilled by critics and considered one of the year’s worst movies. The United Kingdom refused its theater circulation, becoming one of many infamous “video nasties.” I Spit on Your Grave was banned completely from Ireland, Iceland, Norway, West Germany, and Canada, claiming it “glorified violence against women.”

3/10 Life Of Brian Caught The Fiery Ire Of Christians

British powerhouse comedy troupe Monty Python had a controversial movie in Life of Brian. The film told the comical saga of Brian Cohen, a Jewish man who is mistaken for Jesus Christ. It’s regarded as one of the best comedies in cinema, currently claiming a spot in Rotten Tomatoes’ “150 Essential Comedy Movies To Watch Now.”

Life of Brian was banned for years in Norway and Ireland. Funnily enough, several councils throughout the UK banned Jones’ satire, but none actually watched it. New York rabbis and nuns protested, claiming Life of Brian blasphemed against Christianity.

2/10 Cannibal Holocaust’s Director Was Declared A Murderer

Ruggero Deodato’s gory found-footage horror Cannibal Holocaust followed a rescue team’s efforts to locate a lost group of filmmakers, who were documenting Amazonian cannibal tribes. Deodato was inspired by media coverage of the Italian terrorist organization Red Brigades, which engaged in murders, kidnappings, and tortures.

Cannibal Holocaust met with worldwide bans from the UK, United States, Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, and many other countries. Censors cited gore, South American stereotypes, real-life animal cruelty, and sexual violence. Deodato was even arrested by Italian authorities on charges of obscenity and murder. He proved his innocence by summoning the cast and testifying how his gruesome effects were accomplished.

1/10 Return To Oz Scared Children Too Much

Walter Murch’s cult classic, Return to Oz, continued Dorothy Gale’s adventures in Oz. Here, she journeyed with new friends to stop the evil Nome King. Murch’s adaptation was an “unofficial” sequel to Victor Fleming’s The Wizard of Oz. It was based on L. Frank Baum’s The Marvelous Land of Oz and Ozma of Oz.

Return to Oz bombed at the box office. Critics and parents hated its dystopian tone, which was intentionally done to match Baum’s books. Ingham County Library in Michigan briefly banned it when protests erupted. They vaguely claimed the movie violated its “G-rated films only” rule.

