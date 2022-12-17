10 Best Holiday Movies On Disney+

Disney lives for the holidays. Every year, the Mouse House goes all out for the holidays in various ways, including programming, merchandise, theme parks, and even music. The holidays are a perfect time for Disney’s content, which already caters to families, to take center stage and deliver the feel-good feeling of the holidays.





Disney+ has only furthered Disney’s dominance over the holidays. Its catalog has plenty of holiday choices for viewers, from theatrical releases to Christmas classics, Disney+ Original Movies, and more. So if one wants to find a holiday film on Disney+, one most certainly will not have a shortage of choices.

10/10 The Santa Clause Spawned A Franchise

The Santa Clause finds Scott Calvin, a toy salesman, inadvertently inheriting the role of Santa Claus. Scott and his son Charlie crossed paths with Santa on their roof, who slipped, fell off, and disintegrated. Despite not wanting to be Santa Claus, Scott realizes the job chose him for a reason.

The film was extremely successful and spawned a franchise. Two sequels followed and a sequel series, The Santa Clauses, just released on Disney+ 15 years after the last film in the franchise. It was recently announced that the series had been renewed for a second season.

9/10 Home Alone Is A 90s Classic

Home Alone is a classic that follows Kevin McAllister (Macaulay Culkin), who is accidentally left behind by his big family when they take a trip to Paris, France, for the holidays. At first, he is overjoyed to have the house to himself, but then he must battle against a couple of bumbling thieves known as the Wet Bandits.

Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, the film is a classic staple of the holiday season. The film spawned a franchise, and Disney+ released a legacy sequel of sorts in 2021, Home Sweet Home Alone, but it received largely negative reviews upon release.

8/10 I’ll Be Home For Christmas Always Plays Around Christmastime Despite Negative Reviews

I’ll Be Home for Christmas stars Jonathan Taylor Thomas as Jake Wilkinson, a student from New York attending college in California. Jake needs to get home by Christmas in order to obtain a vintage car. After he gets stranded in the California desert, he struggles to make it home in time and travels across the country.

The film also costars Jessica Biel in one of her earliest roles. It did not fare well with critics, holding 23% on Rotten Tomatoes, but many viewers make I’ll Be Home for Christmas a yearly viewing regardless.

7/10 Miracle On 34th Street Landed A Santa Claus An Academy Award

Miracle on 34th Street follows Kris Kringle, a man who claims to be Santa Claus. He replaces a drunken Santa Claus in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and lands a job at Macy’s as a department store Santa. He meets a young girl named Susan who questions if he really is Santa Claus. This leads to Kris ending up in court, having to prove that he is Santa Claus.

The film won 3 Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Edmund Gwenn’s performance as Kris Kringle. He remains the only actor to win an Academy Award for playing Santa Claus, a feat that will most likely stand for quite some time.

6/10 Home Alone 2 Has Kevin Outsmarting The Wet Bandits Once Again

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was greenlit immediately after the first film’s success. This time, Kevin is separated from his family by accidentally boarding a plane for New York City when the family is headed to Florida for Christmas. In New York City, he has another encounter with the Wet Bandits and outsmarts them to evade capture.

While it is not as good as its predecessor, it is still a solid outing in the franchise, given how poorly received every film after this was. This was the final movie in the franchise to feature Macaulay Culkin and the original cast before moving on to different characters.

5/10 The Nightmare Before Christmas Is Both A Christmas And Halloween Movie

The Nightmare Before Christmas follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. By chance, he ends up in Christmas Town, and then attempts to bring Christmas to Halloween Town, which puzzles its current residents.

It is often debated whether the film is a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie, but it is clear that it can be enjoyed during both holidays. The film is extremely popular and often cited as one of the best Christmas movies ever made. The Nightmare Before Christmas took over three years to make, and 18 months alone for the stop-motion animation of the entire film.

4/10 The Muppets Christmas Carol Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary This Year

The Muppets Christmas Carol adapts the famous A Christmas Carol story, with the Muppets playing most of the characters. Ebenezer Scrooge is played by Sir Michael Caine, who approached the role as if he was performing in Shakespearean theater.

The film recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, showing it is very beloved among viewers around Christmastime. For its anniversary, Disney+ restored the film in 4K and added the song “When Love Is Gone” back into the film, as it was cut at the time for being “too adult.”

3/10 Noelle Was One Of The First Disney+ Originals

In a Disney+ original film, Noelle stars Anna Kendrick as Santa Claus’ daughter, who has to take over the family business after Santa retires. Her brother Nick was to inherit the role, but got cold feet and took off, and Noelle must find him.

The film was one of the first Disney+ original films produced, and launched on the first day of Disney+ in 2019. The film costars Bill Hader, Billy Eichner, and Shirley McClaine. Noelle was the first of many Disney+ original films to follow.

2/10 A Christmas Carol Features The Same Technology As The Polar Express

Another adaptation of A Christmas Carol is a computer-animated feature starring Jim Carrey as Ebenezer Scrooge. Carrey also plays all three spirits visiting Scrooge on that fateful Christmas Eve night.

The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis, who used the same animation style as his previous Christmas film, The Polar Express. Gary Oldman also received praise for his performances as Bob Cratchit and Jacob Marley, as Carrey is not the only actor in the film to take on multiple roles.

1/10 The Ultimate Christmas Present Finds It Snowing In Los Angeles

A Disney Channel Original Movie, The Ultimate Christmas Present, follows two teenage girls who find a weather machine. By using it, they make it snow in Los Angeles, California, and it snowballs into a huge storm. They find out that the machine belongs to Santa Claus, and they must work together to fix it and restore the regular weather in California.

The film features a young cast that went on to do a lot of other films and television shows. It includes Brenda Song, Spencer Breslin, and Hallee Hirsh. Each of them also went on to do other Disney projects.

