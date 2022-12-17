10 best products to grow hair





Celebrity hairstylist James Johnson has worked with the likes of Love Island’s Ekin-Su, EastEnder’s Jaqueline Jossa, model Abbey Clancy TOWIE’s Gemma Collins. Here he explains how to grow hair with 10 top products. Follow James on his Instagram @iamjamesjohnson and TikTok @iamjamesjohnson.

10 best products for growing hair Rise and Shine Bamboo Green Tea Cleansing Volumising Scrub Research shows product build-up on the scalp can stop hair growth. The Tweaked’ with Nature scrub helps exfoliate oils and dirt off the scalp leaving the hair feeling weightless and fuller from the root. By removing dirt and oils with an exfoliating shampoo, we’re not only increasing blood flow to generate hair growth, but also making sure the scalp is super clean to allow further growth of the hair follicles, ensuring nothing is blocking or preventing growth. Rise and Shine Bamboo-Green Tea Cleansing Volumising Scrub – £24 ColorWow Kale Cocktail Often our hair won’t grow as it will snap off. Besides regular trims to help keep the ends free from splitting, using a product like the kale cocktail from ColorWow will help bond the hair together, keeping it strong and resilient. The leave-in, heat-activated treatment has proven results of 50% less breakage after just one use. The leave-in treatment contains sulphur-rich Sea Kale, protein-building Amino Acids and B Vitamins designed to help re-bond broken hair cells and significantly strengthen the hair. It’s a win-win for only £23! Color Wow Dream Cocktail – Kale Infused – £25 READ MORE: Simple hairstyle change to create a ‘cool and youthful’ look

Olaplex oil Oil shouldn’t be a fear for us on the hair! A lot of people think it will weigh it down or make it greasy. If used correctly, it will help protect our hair from splitting as it hydrates the ends and helps prevents damage. A small drop of the oil on the hands, be sure to spread evenly across the fronts *and backs*. This will help distribute the product fairly across the hair when running your hands through like a comb. The Olaplex oil helps re-bond compromised hair cells that need some TLC. Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil – £28 It’s A 10 Miracale Daily Shampoo Plus Keratin Who doesn’t want to be a 10 out of 10? The keratin shampoo is infused with Panthenol, a highly effective strengthener along with numerous conditioning oils to enhance hair growth and prevent breakage from excess colour and styling damage. The it’sa10 range is renowned for providing 10 benefits in one product, meaning our bathroom drawers don’t get overloaded with numerous unwanted products – it’s all in one bottle now. It’s even sulphate free meaning extension wearers can also get involved, 10 out of 10 if you ask me. It’s A 10 Miracale Daily Shampoo Plus Keratin – £22 DON’T MISS

‘Daring’ hair colour swap for a ‘more youthful’ appearance [BEAUTY]

Mum’s ‘5-minute’ trick adds volume when there isn’t time for a wash [HAIR]

‘Cheap’ hair style hack to create ‘simple and sexy’ look [HOW TO]

Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 Whilst we all love strengthening products to suppress our feelings of guilt from the over heat styling we all do, too much protein can cause the hair to be brittle and snap. Your shampoo should be used like a course of tablets, once the effects are seen, move on to a moisture based alternative to help keep the hair healthy. A great hydrating shampoo for dry hair is the Kerastase Bain Satin. The shampoo helps boost natural oil production that softens the hair from root to tip, keeping the hair luscious and glossy, encouraging healthy hair growth. Kérastase Nutritive Bain Satin 1 – £19.40 Shark FlexStyle Air Styler & Hair Dryer I’ve used this, and I have to say it’s one of the best products of 2022. We all know heat is bad for us, so what if there was a styling tool that prevented heat damage…you’d want it right? The flex style comes with different head attachments meaning you can change your style day to day. Curly hair, straight hair, or even just a flick, the Shark FlexStyle ensures our hair stays in top condition, without the compromise of heat – meaning we can continue to grow our lovely hair. Shark HD440UK FlexStyle Air Styler & Hair Dryer – £300 Silk pillow by Blissy Believe it or not friction at night on the pillow can damage our hair. Constant tossing and turning can cause our hair to ruffle and snap, even when we’re in our deepest dreams. The silk pillow surface helps create a frictionless night’s sleep, meaning we’re preventing damage, and it may prolong the sleek look of a blowout or prevent snarls. This will ensure our hair can grow at a steady rate without interruptions. Blissy 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase – £53

Claw clip The claw clip is back in fashion. Whether you’re wrapping it up or having a lazy messy bun day, the clap clip ensures less friction is all the hair. This will prevent snagging and snapping usually found in hair bobbles – meaning our hair will grow longer and healthier. When my clients opt for claw clips over tight bobbles, I’ve noticed a significant result in fuller thicker hair over the months. Mermade Hair Claw Clip – £6 Boots hair claw for thick hair – £4 For those opting for a bobble, an invisible is key! These turkey twizzle shaped bands help spread the friction out across the whole band instead of in one circular tight spot found with normal hair bobbles. This will help with less friction and as mentioned above, less breakage. A top tip for using and removing these is to open the bobble outwards, as the hair bobble expands the hair will smoothly fall out without dragging and tangling the hair further into the bobble. invisibobble ORIGINAL Black Hair Ties, 3 Pack – £4.40 Tangle Teezer Wet hair is delicate. In a wet state the hair is most vulnerable. To remove the knots use the famous Tangle Teezer from the bottom upwards, starting at the tip and working towards the root, this will help smooth the knots out without causing damage and hurting the head. Tangle Teezers are designed for all hair types meaning no one has an excuse for tangled tresses. The brush’s patented teeth mean they can’t be found on any other hairbrush, making it the best on the market, and a must-have in our hair drawers for longer healthier hair. Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Hairbrush – £9.10





