10 Fun Things to Do in Florida When You’re All Out of Ideas

Florida is one of the world’s top travel destinations and it’s no wonder why! With clear blue springs, ocean oases and theme parks galore, there are many activities to uncover in Florida. While the list of fun things to do in Florida is nearly endless, we wanted to create a shortlist for your viewing and planning pleasure. If you’d like to learn more about any one particular topic, be sure to click the links in each point to discover more ideas for that particular topic!
- Visit theme parks: Florida is home to many world-famous theme parks, such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld, and many more smaller lesser-known theme parks like the one you can drive tanks at!
- Go to the beach: Florida has many beautiful beaches, such as Miami Beach, Clearwater Beach, and Daytona Beach. No matter what side of the coast you are on, there are plenty of great beaches to choose from–but our personal favorite is the one full of shark teeth!
- Explore the Everglades: The Everglades is a unique and vast wetlands area in southern Florida. Some of the most popular activities in the Everglades include airboat tours, hiking and wildlife spotting.
- Visit museums and cultural attractions: Florida has a rich history and cultural diversity. You can visit museums, such as the Salvador Dali Museum in St. Petersburg or the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. There are always rocket launches happening throughout the year and if you’re in Florida, planning to see one in person is a must.
- Go golfing: Florida has many world-class golf courses, such as the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach and the Doral Golf Resort in Miami, but if you need something more family-friendly, you can try one of the many dozens of mini-golf courses around the state! There’s sure to be one near you.
- Take a road trip: From traversing under enchanting tree tunnels to crossing huge bodies of water, Florida has many scenic drives, such as the Overseas Highway, which takes you all the way from Miami to Key West.
- Go fishing: Florida is home to many lakes, rivers, and streams, as well as the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, making it a great destination for fishing. If you’re here during scallop season, you can take a charter to go hunting for scallops!
- Enjoy the nightlife: Florida has a vibrant nightlife, with many bars, clubs, and live music venues. There is always bound to be a concert happening at one location or another.
- Shop and dine: It’s easy to shop ’til you drop with so many shopping and dining options including outdoor malls, local markets, and international cuisine spots. Did you know that Florida is home to some of the largest flea markets in the nation?
- Visit natural attractions: If there’s one thing Florida is renowned for, it’s the many gorgeous natural attractions, such as the Florida Keys, the Gulf Islands National Seashore, and the Ocala National Forest.
Need more ideas for things to do in Florida? There is tons of travel content you can find here!
Source link