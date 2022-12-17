10 Levels Everybody HATED From Recent Video Games

We all hate it when we’re having a great time playing a game and then, bam – all that fun grinds to a halt in one level we just can’t stand.

Game design is hard, and maintaining an entertaining time for hours and hours is extremely challenging, so it shouldn’t be surprising that even the finest devs drop the ball occasionally.

And from poring over the last year-or-so of video games, these are the ones that offered up a single infuriating level that left players absolutely spare.

Perhaps they presented a ridiculous difficulty spike which caught everyone off-guard, changed-up the gameplay in an unexpected and ultimately underwhelming way, or simply took place in a dull setting and killed the game’s pacing dead.

These are the levels that give players pause when they consider revisiting these games, because whether brief or brutally long, they’re all levels that were far more of a chore than a good time.

After all, gaming shouldn’t feel like a job you dread getting through, and so there’s a case to be made that some of these maddening levels should’ve just been cut entirely…