10 Most Disliked Characters In Action Movies

A movie’s most disliked characters are not always the bad guy or the villains. Sometimes, the most disliked characters are the good guys and the main characters the audience is meant to like. Offputting character traits, an annoying personality, or poor writing can all lead to a character being disliked.





Action movie characters are frequently larger than life, and that goes for both their positive and their negative traits. Unsettling, overconfident, irritating, or downright unbearable characters often earn the audience’s hatred in action movies.

9/9 Hans Gruber A Criminal Mastermind

Die Hard

Alan Rickman played a wonderful villain in his role as Hans Gruber in Die Hard. Hans is a criminal mastermind with a personality that makes him one of the most disliked characters in the film.

Hans is an arrogant man with a very dark and twisted sense of humor. He may be able to lead a team of dangerous criminals, but he does so by using the fear tactic. Hans only becomes more dislikable as he refuses to let anyone get in the way of his bank heist.

8/9 Tom Sawyer Was A Typical Newbie

Tom Sawyer is the newest addition to the team in The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He quickly becomes disliked as he doesn’t add much to the team. Tom Sawyer brings no real skill to the team. Despite their attempts to train and better his skills, he still remains one of the least important members of The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

Tom Sawyer has several annoying characteristics that stand out over the course of the film. He is an annoying and needy character, making both the audience and his teammates dislike him.

7/9 Valentine Wanted To Recreate The World

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Valentine was an intelligent man who hoped to create a new and better world. Of course, his plan required the elimination of the majority of people on Earth. Valentine’s absurd plan and outrageous personality made him the most disliked character in Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Valentine is also somewhat of a coward, as he prefers to hide out while his plan is executed around the world. His cowardice, selfish personality, and obnoxious demeanor only assisted in making Valentine more dislikable.

6/9 Audiences Disliked Antwan The Moment He Stepped On Screen

Free Guy

In Free Guy, Antwan was a man of power who made sure every one of his employees knew it. Viewers came to quickly dislike him thanks to his many unpleasant interactions with other characters.

Antwan is, ignorant, rude, selfish, and downright intolerable. He only cares about making more money regardless of, whether the software or product is ready to roll out. Taika Waititi’s excellent portrayal of Antwan’s obnoxious personality and mannerisms helped make him one of the most unlikeable characters in Free Guy.

5/9 Eli Mills Prioritized Money Over Everything Else

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Eli Mills comes off as a likable character at first. But soon enough, the audience is able to see through his mask and view Eli’s true self. Eli pretends as though he wants to help save Jurassic World‘s dinosaurs when in fact he has an alternative plan to capture and sell them.

This becomes the only topic Mills cares about, which leads him to treat his family poorly in turn. He focuses all his time and energy on the auction, and it turns him into the most disliked character in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

4/9 Viktor Recreated His Family

Underworld

Viktor hides his history as he places blame on the other house of vampires. The other vampires believe him, as he is their elder. Viktor has numerous selfish tendencies that only become more apparent throughout the series of Underworld films.

Instead of grieving the loss of his own family, Viktor decides to turn humans into vampires in order to recreate his family. This eventually causes several problems within the vampire community as they begin to discover all of Viktor’s lies. The more lies the lies unfold, the more fans come to dislike Viktor.

3/9 Amelia Refused To Trust Everyone

The Nice Guys

Amelia is the main target in the film The Nice Guys. She has men trying to save her and others that are trying to end her life. It is understandable that she is not the most trusting character, but she quickly turns into one of the most disliked characters in the film.

Amelia trusts no one, which ultimately becomes her undoing. Despite being rescued by March and Healy, she decides to run off at the sound of gunshots. However, all of her actions eventually lead her to her own demise.

2/9 Pearl Was A Coward

Blade

Pearl is immediately unlikeable from his first appearance in Blade. He works as a record keeper for the House of Erebus and is considered the weakest link due to his cowardly characteristics. Due to his cowardice, he was relatively easy to manipulate for information.

Pearl speaks in a rather unsettling and high-pitched voice, which many fans disliked immediately. Pearl may have played an important role in his house, but Blade couldn’t help but dislike him all the while.

1/9 Ivan Drago Was Too Overconfident

Rocky IV

In Rocky IV, the fans meet Ivan Drago, who quickly becomes the most disliked character in the film. He believes he is the best and only cares about winning. Ivan Drago is conceited and will do whatever it takes to win, regardless of the consequences.

His line, “If he dies, he dies,” referring to taking Rocky’s life in the ring only, aided in making him even more disliked by the audience. Ivan Drago chose to only focus on achieving his goals, which stripped him of whatever humanity he had left.

