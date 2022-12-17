10 Netflix Shows That Broke The Internet

Netflix has become a major player in the world of television and film, producing and distributing a wide variety of content. In recent years, the streaming service has released several shows that have become wildly popular and generated significant buzz online. These shows have been praised for their incredible storylines, unforgettable characters, and high production values, and thus have gone as far as amassing a dedicated fan base.





There are many shows on Netflix, but not so many become a thing people obsess about. However, shows like Stranger Things,Squid Game,Bridgerton, andWednesday have repeatedly taken the internet by storm, sparking intense excitement and online debates. From sci-fi and fantasy to teenage drama, action, and horror, these popular Netflix shows have broken the internet and captivated audiences around the world.

‘Wednesday’ (2022-present)

This fictional story, originally created by American cartoonist Charles Addams, tells the story of the spooky eldest daughter of the Addams family as she navigates teenage life while solving age-long mysteries at her school, Nevermore. The Addams family has always held a special place in the hearts of many, but with Netflix now a part of their journey, the love for them and their macabre-loving daughter has skyrocketed.

Not only was Wednesday watched over 752 million hours in less than two weeks, but Jenna Ortega’s Instagram blew up from 3 million to 22 million followers. This shows that there are many people who can’t get over this dark, gripping teen mystery, which appeals to both adults and teenagers. While there is no news yet about the release date for season 2, fans of Tim Burton‘s quirky visual style are eagerly anticipating more mysteries to come.

‘Stranger Things’ (2016-present)

In this nostalgic series set in the 1980s, Indiana, a group of young friends fights Demogorgons, Mind Flayer and other monsters to save their town from impending doom. With Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) Psychokinetic powers, these heroes of Hawkins town are often certain of victory.

From its first season to its fourth, Stranger Things captivates audiences with its explosive and fantastical story featuring Eleven and her friends. The show’s nostalgic setting, intriguing plot, blend of horror and science fiction elements, and exceptional performances by the cast have earned it a large and devoted fan base. Despite being overtaken as the most-watched Netflix show by Wednesday, season 4 of Stranger Things remains the most-watched English-language Netflix series in its first 28 days.

‘Squid Game’ (2021-present)

It all started with a mysterious invitation, when 456 players found themselves trapped in a dystopian world where they must play to win or die. These players all have one thing in common: they are debt-ridden and willing to risk their lives playing a series of deadly children’s games in order to win the ultimate prize money.

Squid Game became a social media sensation, and it only took 12 days for it to become Netflix’s most popular show. The engaging games, relatable characters, and unique story with unexpected twists are likely reasons for the global popularity of this Korean survival drama. Even now, some fans can’t seem to forget its intense moments, dangerous games and unexpected ending.

‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story’ (2022)

With Evan Peters playing Jeffrey Dahmer, this disturbing and gruesome limited series tells the story of one of the most notorious serial killers in America. Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy delve into the mind Dahmer as they also highlight the role of police incompetence in enabling his killing spree to continue for years.

The controversy surrounding the show, which many found both compelling and repellent, helped to fuel its popularity on social media. The series, which explores the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer from his perspective, sparked debate about whether it was trying to humanize the serial killer or even re-traumatize his victims. Despite this, the show became a massive hit, with 856.2 million hours watched in its first 28 days on Netflix, indicating that many are fascinated with macabre stories.

‘Bridgerton’ (2020- present)

Based on the romance series by Julia Quinn, Bridgerton follows the story of the Bridgerton family, a widow, Lady Violet Brigerton ( Ruth Gemmell) and her eight kids as they navigate Regency English society.

Perhaps Bridgerton grew in popularity because it provided just the right amount of escapism entertainment fans crave, luring many into the sexy affairs, glamorous depiction of Regency-era society, and lavish balls of the ton. The diverse cast of the show may have also contributed to its rapid rise in popularity, as it was welcomed by some but met with mixed reactions from others. It can be attributed to a variety of factors, the most notable of which is that many people are suckers for Regency-era shows and happy endings.

’13 Reasons Why’ (2017-2020)

A bullied girl commits dies by suicide, and leaves a package of cassette tapes containing the “reasons she ended her life” to her classmate, Clay Jensen (Dylan Christopher Minnette). As Clay listens to the tapes, he gradually figures out how he and others contributed to Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) death.

This American Netflix series, based on Jay Asher’s novel of the same name, was a tremendous hit when it was released, garnering 6.08 million US viewers in just three days. The show’s realistic, relatable, and interesting portrayal of teenage life sparked controversy and a surge in social conversation about the series. In 2018, this heart-wrenching teen story became the most-watched Netflix show.

‘Money Heist’ (2017-2021)

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, is a Spanish television series that tells the story of a group of skilled thieves. With the criminal mastermind “Professor” (Alvaro Morte) leading the group, they carefully plan and pull off big heists like Robbing the Royal Mint of Spain, however they must face their major obstacle: the police who are out to get them.

Throughout the series, the team members grapple with their own personal struggles and relationships, adding emotional depth to the story. These sympathetic characters could be one of the reasons Money Heist reached the Top 10 in 92 countries at the time of its release, or perhaps people simply love a well-written crime film. With all the online buzz surrounding the show, it’s difficult not to become a die-hard fan.

‘Black Mirror’ (2011-2019)

This thought-provoking sci-fi anthology series created by Charlton Brooker explores the theme of techno-paranoia. Each standalone episode in this series examines the consequences of new technology on society.

After being added to Netflix, this series garnered international interest and quickly became one of the most discussed series in countries like China, Hungary, Spain, Sweden and many others in early 2012. The Netflix effect certainly does work magic. Since Black Mirror was centered mostly on modern problems, particularly those related to technological dangers, it was only natural for it to become a popular topic on social media.

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ (2020)

The Queen’s Gambit is an American coming-of-age drama created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, based on Walter Tevis’s novel. The story follows a young girl named Beth Harmon, who is abandoned in an orphanage following her mother’s death. While battling addiction and other emotional issues, Beth discovers her rare talent for chess.

Four weeks after its release, this Netflix miniseries became the most-watched scripted limited series on Netflix. Despite its unexpected subject, the show’s depiction of chess prodigy Beth Harmon’s rise from orphan to grandmaster captured the hearts of audiences. The Queen’s Gambit was more than just about the game of chess, it was a superhero story of triumph and determination. Many fans were left wanting more after the first season ended, but unfortunately, no second season was produced.

‘You’ (2018-present)

Based on the bestselling novel of the same by Caroline Kepnes, You is a psychological thriller that follows the disturbing story of Joe Goldberg, a dangerously obsessive young man played by Penn Badgley.

The show brings attention to the issue of social media stalking and the dark side of obsession. With a successful blend of horror, romance, and dark humor, the series presents a unique and refreshing perspective on the topic. Although Joe is a sociopathic character, his human flaws and likable qualities make it difficult for some viewers to stop rooting for him or stop talking about the series.

