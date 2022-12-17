10 Shows Like 1899 to Watch Next

1899 is Netflix’s latest sci-fi-meets-thriller series. After only one season, the show has already earned itself a top slot within all the new 2022 series like Wednesday and Dahmer. 1899 is the definition of a mind-twisting series that forces the viewer to pay attention to what is going on within the show. Thanks to a cliffhanger at the end of the first season, fans have also been lifting waiting for what happens next, something that is very common with many hit sci-fi shows.





While not much has been released on an upcoming second season, fans can find their genre fix with plenty of other streaming series. Fans who are looking for sci-fi with a mix of emotional moments can check out one of Netflix’s biggest series, Stranger Things, whose final season is coming in lat- 2023 or even 2024. Despite being canceled after its first season, the cast and characters in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself are similar in appeal to those of 1899. Other beloved sci-fi Netflix series include Black Mirror, The OA, Sense8, and Dark, a series which comes from the same director and writer of 1899.

Netflix is not the only streaming service with the next best sci-fi series though. Prime Video offers its new show The Peripheral to the list, while Hulu can boast reruns of the hit J.J. Abrams series, Lost, which is often regarded as one of the top sci-fi series to date. AppleTV+ offers its highly-rated series Severance, which recentlyadded to its award nominations securing three Golden Globe nominations as well as an upcoming second season. A show that wishes it could have a final season is HBO Max’s Westworld. If you loved the Netflix sci-fi series 1899, you may want to check out these similar shows.

10/10 Black Mirror

Black Mirror is the lone anthological series on this list, meaning each episode focuses on a new story and a new cast. While this is considered a series, the episodes themselves stand alone, but all fall within a twisted, high-tech multiverse. The series comprises 20 or so episodes and has recently been announced another season will air hopefully sometime in 2023.

9/10 The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Despite having been canceled after its first season, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is a great show to watch for those looking for a quick sci-fi fix. The fantasy-heavy series looks at 16-year-old Nathan, a boy who has found himself caught between good and bad. As the illegitimate son of the world’s most notorious witch, and as he tries to find his place in the world, those around him keep an annoyingly close eye on him to make sure he does not follow in the same villainous footsteps as his father.

8/10 The Peripheral

The Peripheral is Prime Video’s newest series. This sci-fi series is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by William Gibson. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, The Peripheral follows her connection to an alternate reality and a dark future, one that she unlocks after being sent a video game to test. While there has not been much buzz about a second season, fans are naturally hoping for it to happen.

7/10 Stranger Things

One of the most popular series on this list is Netflix’s Stranger Things. The hit series took fans by surprise when it first aired in 2016 and has since gained a huge following, and 12 Primetime Emmy wins. The series all started when a young boy disappeared, causing his friends, mother, and a police officer to battle supernatural forces to try and get him back. For those who haven’t yet watched this series, they should be warned that it may be at least a year-long wait until the final season drops, possibly longer considering production isn’t expected to start until May 2023.

6/10 The OA

The OA is a sci-fi series with a lot of mixed reactions. Fans of the show can agree the plot may be confusing at times, but that, ultimately, it is a hidden gem produced by Netflix. The two-season series follows Prairie, a young blind girl who went missing seven years ago, only to come back home with her sight restored and now sporting mysterious scars along her back. Much like reviews of the series, people in Prairie’s community have mixed feelings about what her return means for everyone.

5/10 Westworld

Fans of the hit series Westworld were devastated to find out their favorite show would be ending with its fourth season, which just aired earlier in 2022. The four-season series looks at the future and the past and how humans and human-like androids are encouraged to indulge in their fantasies. Similarly to many of the show on this list, Westworld is highly decorated, having won seven Primetime Emmy Awards over its four seasons. Despite many critiques of a slower last season, Westworld is still a prime example of a great sci-fi series.

4/10 Lost

Lost is one of the most well-known sci-fi series, having ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010, and encompassing 120 episodes. The series follows a group of survivors who find themselves on a mysterious island after their plane crashes. Their time on the island finds the survivors battling “Others,” time jumps, and a few more secrets about how they are all connected to one another. The ten-time Emmy-winning series is arguably the best sci-fi series of all time and is a must-watch for all viewers.

3/10 Sense8

Sense8 revolves around a cast of, as you can guess, eight strangers who find themselves mentally linked. All eight members are from different parts of the world, yet they deal with a tragic death that they experience through a dream or vision. As they try to survive this new connection, as well as being hunted by a sinister organization, they will also learn why it is they are connected. Sense8 ran from 2015 to 2018 and is comprised of 24 episodes.

2/10 Severance

Severance has quickly climbed to the top of AppleTV+’s best series. After only one season, the show received 14 Primetime Emmy nominations, winning two of those, and recently earned three Golden Globe nominations — and it stands a high chance of securing at least one win from those nominations. The series follows Mark, played by Adam Scott, who leads a team of workers whose memories have been surgically divided, separating work and personal lives. When an outsider comes into play, those workers begin to discover the truth about their jobs.

1/10 Dark

Perhaps the best series to follow up 1899 with is one by the same writer and director, Baran bo Odar. Similarly to 1899, Dark is a German show spoken entirely in its native language, with a dubbed version available to watch. If you can get past the language barrier, the show is the perfect mix of suspense and sci-fi, and even has a touch of a love story. Dark is a supernatural show that deals with time travel, the apocalypse, and disruptive family relationships. The series spans three seasons with a total of 26 episodes.