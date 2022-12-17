12 Days Of Christmas Gifts, Day 8: Apple AirPods Pro

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The popular carol “12 Days of Christmas” is a collection of gifts that sound pretty terrible to be on the receiving end of. I hear “seven swans a-swimming” and all I think is “gigantic pool cleaning bill.” Still, there’s nothing like building up anticipation over almost two weeks of chaotic gifts which is why we’re happy to present Reviewed’s 12 Days of Giftmas, an almost two-week-long event of the best Christmas gift ideas available this year.

For five more days, we’ll be taking a much more simple approach to gift-giving, with recommendations that comprise our favorite finds of the year. Yesterday, we offered a Rise Gardens Personal Garden and Starter Kit to make your life a little more green. Before that, we suggested investing in wellness with the Apple Watch Series 8. Today, we’re recommending a pair of recently released earbuds that have already climbed to the top of our rankings.

Reviewed’s Christmas Gift of the Day: Apple AirPods Pro

A quality pair of earbuds is downright essential for anyone who loves to block out a noisy world, especially during workouts, chores, morning constitutionals or even at the office. Far too many of these devices are uncomfortable to wear, shoddily built or pack seriously lackluster audio quality. None of these faults apply to Apple AirPods Pro.

The second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro just released a few months ago, but they already rank as our experts’ favorite wireless earbuds. Our team of testers loved their next-gen noise-canceling capabilities and unfathomable levels of battery life. Apple’s Adaptive Transparency mode cancels out only the most cumbersome noises like sirens and alarms while letting you hear the world around you. These earbuds aren’t simply for listening to music and podcasts: Personalized Spatial Audio provides optimal levels of sound with dynamic head tracking whether you’re watching a blockbuster film or a YouTube video. All this audio performance comes in a sleek and capable case with a built-in speaker and tracking device. Apple AirPods Pro is the perfect gift for the audiophile on the go.

